What Was The Last Video Played On MTV Europe?

MTV is shuttering its music channels in the UK, and now fans are wondering if the US could be next.

MTV launched in the US in 1981. It was the first 24-hour music channel.

Many memories of live concerts, including the debut of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video in 1983.

16-hour telecast of Live Aid, and the US festival concerts in 1983.

The iconic music TV channel is closing five stations in the UK, according to the BBC. These channels will go dark after Dec. 31, 2025.

Why The Shut Down?

Steve Finn/Getty Images

The Music channel launched a European channel in 1987 and a UK version in 1997. Viewership has been in a free-fall as fans have gone to YouTube and other platforms for their music.

The company is looking for ways to cut costs by as much as $500 million across its global portfolio.

The company is expected to close all music channels in Australia, Poland, France, and Brazil.

The Last MTV Video Played?

The last video played on MTV depends on the specific channel, as many music-focused channels are closing. However, the final video played on MTV in the UK was "All the Small Things" by Blink-182, as it was the last music video before the channel shifted to reality TV.

The main MTV channel in the US stopped playing music videos regularly in 2011, favoring reality shows, with music videos being moved to sister channels like MTV Classic or MTV Jams.

The First MTV Video?

The first video to air on Music Television was one emblematic of MTV's concept, the Buggles' "Video Killed the Radio Star", which was then immediately followed by a brief message about music and television coming together, and then "You Better Run" by Pat Benatar.

Reality TV Kill Music Television?

My opinion is yes, but rather, the internet, streaming services, and YouTube, was the primary cause for Mtv's decline as a music-video-focused channel.

The shift to reality television was a strategic business decision by the network to adapt and stay afloat as music video viewership moved online, a pivot that ultimately changed its core identity.