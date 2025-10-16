ContestsConcerts + Events
Ace Frehley of KISS RIP

Paul Daniel “Ace” Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of KISS, died on October 16, 2025, at age 74, following complications from a brain bleed sustained after a…

Donielle Flynn
Ace Frehley holding a 12-string Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar attends the Ace Frehley listening party for upcoming new album "Space Invader" at Gibson Guitar Studios on August 13, 2014 in New York City.

Ace Frehley holding a 12-string Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar attends the Ace Frehley listening party for upcoming new album “Space Invader” at Gibson Guitar Studios on August 13, 2014 in New York City.

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images for Ace Frehley

Paul Daniel “Ace” Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of KISS, died on October 16, 2025, at age 74, following complications from a brain bleed sustained after a studio fall. His family says he passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones according to AP News. Ace Frehley of KISS RIP.

Just weeks before, the guitarist had suffered a fall in his studio, which led to a hospitalization and ultimately a brain bleed. He was placed on life support, and TMZ reported his family made the difficult decision to turn off his ventilator. The severity of the situation prompted the canceling of his remaining 2025 shows, and as the reports developed, the sad outcome emerged.

Ace Frehley's Legacy

A co-founder of KISS in the early ’70s (with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss), Ace became synonymous with the “Spaceman” persona. Complete with make-up, his smoking guitar tricks, and an atmospheric playing style, Frehley influenced generations of guitarists. Ace was part of KISS during their formative and most theatrical years. Contributing memorable riffs, occasional vocals, and stage presence, Ace helped make the band the "hottest band in the world."

Outside KISS, Ace also carved a solo path. His 1978 solo album, released concurrently with his bandmates’ solo efforts, produced the hit “New York Groove.” The song became the most commercially successful of the four.

He later formed Frehley’s Comet, released solo records like Anomaly and Space Invader, and on top of other various projects.

In 2014, Ace was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the original KISS lineup. His influence extended far beyond power chords. Ace symbolized a bold mixture of artifice and raw rock, forging a path for guitarists who wanted to be theatrical and heavy. Ace Frehley of KISS RIP.

