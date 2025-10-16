Detroit’s Own Sponge Set To Release Historic Recording

Detroit's Own Sponge band is ready to celebrate thirty years of Rotting Piñata. They are about to release “Electric Cattle Gods-The Lost Tracks,” featuring tunes originally recorded in 1994 and unearthed for the first time from the Rotting Piñata recording sessions.

What Is The Story Behind Electric Cattle Gods?

Back in ‘1993, the band prepared for our first gig under the name Electric Cattle Gods. The bar owner let us know that the venue didn’t have enough letters to spell that on the marquee, and that night, Sponge was born!

Sponge is a rock band formed in Detroit, Michigan, in 1992 by vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, guitarist Mike Cross, bassist Tim Cross, drummer Jimmy Paluzzi, and guitarist Joey Mazzola.

After shopping demos as the newly formed quintet, the song “Neenah Menasha” caught the ears of A&R person Pablo Mathiason, and the band signed with a Columbia Records subsidiary fall of 1993

( The following year, Sponge released the now iconic, Platinum-selling debut album, “Rotting Piñata.”

to global, critical, and commercial success.

The Sponge record Electric Cattle Gods: The Lost Tracks is scheduled to be released on November 14, 2025. It will be available in various formats, including CD and vinyl.

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Formats: CD and Vinyl

Label: Cleopatra Records

After two top 10 hit singles, several tours, and live television performances, including the Jon Stewart Show and Late Night with David Letterman, Sponge followed up their debut with 1996's "Wax Ecstatic.” This sophomore effort garnered a "Song Of The Year" nod from Rolling Stone Magazine for the title track “Wax Ecstatic.”

Sponge continues to release new music and maintains a near-constant tour schedule, to the delight of their legion of loyal followers.

The New Record Release

The day you’ve been patiently waiting for is finally here. To celebrate thirty years of Rotting Piñata, we present “Electric Cattle Gods-The Lost Tracks” featuring tunes originally recorded back in 1994 and unearthed for the first time from the Rotting Piñata recording sessions!

CD tracklist:

In The Name Of God

Velocity 555

Nadja Hello

Slower Suicide

Cowboy Eyes

Blowz

Welcome Home

Down In Texas

Wet Brain

Desert Low

Molly (16 Candles) (early demo version)

Drownin’ (Strings Mix)

Gal

Orange Vinyl Tracklist:

Side A:

In The Name Of God

Velocity 555

Nadja Hello

Slower Suicide

Side B:

Cowboy Eyes

Blowz

Welcome Home

Down In Texas

Molly (16 Candles) (early demo version)

Preorder the Orange Vinyl now at: