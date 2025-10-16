Iron Maiden’s ‘Live After Death” 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition

Vinyl armies, make way: Iron Maiden's Live After Death, the crown jewel live album from 1985, is getting a deluxe resurrection for its 40th anniversary. Parlophone Records just announced a limited edition 2LP collectors’ colored vinyl due November 28, 2025.

About Iron Maiden's Live After Death Remaster Package

This special set includes two 140g vinyls: one blue, one yellow. Both are pressed with the 2015 remaster and housed in the original gatefold art. The package also offers extras: a replica 24-page World Slavery Tour program, a glossy 12-page booklet (featuring a brand new essay titled “Rime and Punishment: Celebrating 40 Years Of Live After Death”), the original 8-page booklet, and a replica tour pass. The presale landing page of the Iron Maiden website directs you to a host of buying options.

However, and here’s the kicker, the exact pressing quantity remains undisclosed. The band's website describes it simply as a “limited collectors” edition, though no official run count has been confirmed.

Originally released October 14, 1985, Iron Maiden's Live After Death captured the band at their primal live force: its bulk recorded during multiple shows in Long Beach, CA (March 1985), with the final side pulled from Hammersmith Odeon dates in October 1984. The album helped cement Maiden’s reputation as one of metal’s fiercest live acts.

Iron Maiden's Legacy

Iron Maiden has 17 studio releases and numerous live/compilation albums. According to chartmasters.org, Iron Maiden has moved roughly 90 million units globally and earned certifications over 600 times.

Critically and commercially, Maiden have smashed expectations even late into their career. Their 17th studio album, Senjutsu (2021), debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200, marking their highest U.S. chart position yet. They also continue to have a tight grip on the UK and European charts.

Awards and recognitions also underscore their weight. They’ve received prestigious UK honors like the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement (recognizing their songwriting and global impact). Iron Maiden also received the Silver Clef Award for Outstanding Contribution to UK Music. The band also has a couple of Grammys here in the USA and a Juno Award..