The Doors Put Out Limited 3-LP Set of 1969 Los Angeles Show

Just 2,000 copies of The Doors’ 1969 Aquarius Theatre performance will hit stores on November 21. Each three-LP set shines with crisp sound. It has a new mix from the…

Laura Adkins
American psychedelic rock band, The Doors during a press conference at Heathrow Airport, London (left to right); drummer John Densmore, keyboard player Ray Mansarek, vocalist Jim Morrison (1943 - 1971) and guitarist Robby Krieger.
Central Press / Stringer via Getty Images

Just 2,000 copies of The Doors' 1969 Aquarius Theatre performance will hit stores on November 21. Each three-LP set shines with crisp sound. It has a new mix from the original eight-track recordings by engineer Bruce Botnick.

On a hot July night in '69, The Doors took the stage at the intimate Aquarius Theatre. Sunset Boulevard buzzed as the band ripped through classics like "Break on Through" and "Light My Fire."

Pressed on thick 180-gram vinyl, this package delivers more than just music. Buyers get a peek behind the curtain with pre-show sound check recordings, detailed liner notes, and more.

This album debuted in 2006, and this rerelease stands apart. "The new mix is a revelation. ... The resulting clarity gives this concert new life — and as a bonus, side six features material from the soundcheck that preceded the show," Botnick wrote on the liner notes, according to a press release from Shore Fire Media.

Mid-1969 marked a peak for the band. With four groundbreaking albums under their belts, they shot to stardom. This night caught them in a sweet spot between fame and raw energy. The Aquarius's walls held the crowd close. Fans could catch every twitch of lead singer Jim Morrison's fingers on the mic and every subtle drum strike. Keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger, and drummer John Densmore played with Morrison.

The album, Live at the Aquarius Theatre: The First Performance, is already sold out, according to The Doors' website. Each numbered copy waits to find its home. Check the site for costs and shipping details.

Laura AdkinsWriter
