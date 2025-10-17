ContestsConcerts + Events
New Freddie Mercury Book on the Way

Anne Erickson
"A Life in Lyrics: The Official Creative Legacy of Freddy Mercury," is a new bok about the late Queen singer.
Getty Images / Fox Photos

Late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury is obviously one of the most celebrated vocalists of not only his era but any era of rock music. Now, Mercury's lgendary lyrics will be the topic of a new book arriving in the fall of 2026.

The book, A Life in Lyrics: The Official Creative Legacy of Freddy Mercury, will arrive from Harper Collins and offer "the definitive creative record of one of the greatest songwriters of all time," according to the book's official description. It will feature never-before-seen material that Mercury left his good friend Mary Austin when he passed away in 1991.

The books description adds that "behind the glamour lived a musician and lyricist talented beyond measure, and the creative force behind one of the most culturally significant and musically diverse bands the world has ever seen. When Freddie passed away in 1991, he left to his former fiancé and dearest friend, Mary Austin, not only his house and possessions, but also a creative archive spanning almost two decades."

So, the book will feature material from Mercury's notebooks, including some of his earliest works, doodles and songs that have were never recorded. According to the book's description, it will also pack in some alternative lyrics and abandoned verses to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and drafts of “Don’t Stop me Now.” Add to that some never-before-seen illustrated photos taken from Mercury's personal set.

"Accompanied by stories, memories, and anecdotes from his lifelong companion, and illustrated with photographs from Freddie’s personal collection, many of which have never been published before, A Life in Lyrics is the definitive creative record of one of the greatest songwriters of all time," the book's description concludes.

A Life in Lyrics: The Official Creative Legacy of Freddy Mercury will drop on Sept. 1, 2026, four days before what would have been Mercury's 80th birthday. So, if you're wondering why the wait, it's obviously to be released in conjunction with what would have been Mercury's landmark birthday.

Queen
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
