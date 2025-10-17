Peak Into the WCSX Rock 4 Tots Bands to Play This Years Show
The 18th annual WCSX Rock 4 Tots is near. Before you know it, the holiday season will be upon us again. Macomb County’s favorite charity, The 18th Annual Rock 4…
Before you know it, the holiday season will be upon us again. Macomb County's favorite charity, The 18th Annual Rock 4 Tots gang, is ready to raise money and toys so that no child goes without a Christmas.
Benefiting the Clinton Township Goodfellows. The most Magical Musical Event of the Year." This year's date is December 6th & 7th, 2025. 50+ local bands and surprise guests on tap for this year's event. Once again, the team of 94.7 WCSX, with host "Screamin" Scott Randall, will host again for the event.
WCSX's Screamin' Scott is giving stage announcements to a capacity crowd
Here are the 1st 44 acts for the 18th Annual Rock 4 Tots! With over 3x the submissions as there are time slots, this year has been the most difficult ever in choosing from all the great bands/artists who submitted.
Join Poncho and Cisco LIVE in the afternoon, 3-6 pm on the Rock 4 Tots page LIVE Sunday, Oct. 19th at 1 pm as they draw the last 10 bands who will grace the stage at the "Most magical, musical event of the year!"
Screamin with Boyd from the band Ozzy ReBourne
We are also proud to announce Ryan Scott & The Creek Hounds closing Saturday night with a full set, and Ozzy REbourne closing out the event on Sunday night, also with a full set.
Detroit's GANGWAY rocked and blew the crowd away. Detroit original rock band. Dave James -vocals Jimmy Wigle-guitar Dave Storm-bass Brian Perrone-drums
The Local Bands on Tap for This Year
Last year's totals were Amazing
The Grinch hat is really amazing. Look how Marketing Director, Ben Perez, is immediately grouchy.
The 17th Annual Rock 4 Tots "No child without a Christmas" Benefiting Clinton Township Goodfellows with 94.7 WCSX smashed last year's record-breaking totals with a whopping $31,063.00 and 1000 more in toys!
Special Shout Outs From Last Year
Another successful Rock 4 Tots with WCSX
Special thanks to all the local musicians who donated their time to play this year.
My thanks to the staff at Guitar Center, who every year donate the use of what we call the "Back Line." That's all the drums, Guitar, and Bass amps, so everyone sounds awesome. Freddy's Bar for running sound for 2 days nonstop with no downtime. I'm so happy with our Rock 4 Tots crew for going over the top last year and smashing all records. Just wait for this year. I guarantee it will be a show that you can be proud of.