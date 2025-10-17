ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Peak Into the WCSX Rock 4 Tots Bands to Play This Years Show

The 18th annual WCSX Rock 4 Tots is near. Before you know it, the holiday season will be upon us again. Macomb County’s favorite charity, The 18th Annual Rock 4…

Screamin' Scott
band on stage performing with a Rock 4 Tots banner in the background

Rock 4 Tots Screamin Scott Freddie’s Clinton Twp

Donielle Flynn

The 18th annual WCSX Rock 4 Tots is near.

Before you know it, the holiday season will be upon us again. Macomb County's favorite charity, The 18th Annual Rock 4 Tots gang, is ready to raise money and toys so that no child goes without a Christmas.

Benefiting the Clinton Township Goodfellows. The most Magical Musical Event of the Year." This year's date is December 6th & 7th, 2025. 50+ local bands and surprise guests on tap for this year's event. Once again, the team of 94.7 WCSX, with host "Screamin" Scott Randall, will host again for the event.

MC on stage giving announcementsAustin Zidar

WCSX's Screamin' Scott is giving stage announcements to a capacity crowd

Here are the 1st 44 acts for the 18th Annual Rock 4 Tots! With over 3x the submissions as there are time slots, this year has been the most difficult ever in choosing from all the great bands/artists who submitted.

Join Poncho and Cisco LIVE in the afternoon, 3-6 pm on the Rock 4 Tots page LIVE Sunday, Oct. 19th at 1 pm as they draw the last 10 bands who will grace the stage at the "Most magical, musical event of the year!"

two men with their mouths hanging open Rock 4 Tots: Saturday - Let's get crazy, baby! Boyd Ozzy Quinton of Crazy Babies and Screamin' Scott. Crazy Babies incredible set was in front of a capacity crowd. Highlight of 2023 Rock 4 TotsDonielle Flynn

Screamin with Boyd from the band Ozzy ReBourne

We are also proud to announce Ryan Scott & The Creek Hounds closing Saturday night with a full set, and Ozzy REbourne closing out the event on Sunday night, also with a full set.

band on stage performingScott Randall

Detroit's GANGWAY rocked and blew the crowd away. Detroit original rock band. Dave James -vocals Jimmy Wigle-guitar Dave Storm-bass Brian Perrone-drums

❤

The Local Bands on Tap for This Year

Last year's totals were Amazing

woman and man with SantaDonielle Flynn

The Grinch hat is really amazing. Look how Marketing Director, Ben Perez, is immediately grouchy.

The 17th Annual Rock 4 Tots "No child without a Christmas" Benefiting Clinton Township Goodfellows with 94.7 WCSX smashed last year's record-breaking totals with a whopping $31,063.00 and 1000 more in toys!

Special Shout Outs From Last Year

Rock 4 Tots 2024WCSX scott randall

Another successful Rock 4 Tots with WCSX

Special thanks to all the local musicians who donated their time to play this year.

My thanks to the staff at Guitar Center, who every year donate the use of what we call the "Back Line." That's all the drums, Guitar, and Bass amps, so everyone sounds awesome. Freddy's Bar for running sound for 2 days nonstop with no downtime. I'm so happy with our Rock 4 Tots crew for going over the top last year and smashing all records. Just wait for this year. I guarantee it will be a show that you can be proud of.

Macomb CountyRock 4 Totswcsx
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
Empty colorful swings at the park
Local NewsDetroit Unveils $11.9m Revamped A.B. Ford Park With Fresh Recreation Spots
White dog lying on stone road and looking at the camera. Close up.
Local NewsDetroit Woman Sets Up Pet Rescue Haven, Helps Abandoned Animals on West SideKristina Perez
The-Station-Exterior-Lights-July-2023
Local NewsMichigan Central Station Plans Halloween Festival with Indoor and Outdoor Activities
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect