Peak Into the WCSX Rock 4 Tots Bands to Play This Years Show

The 18th annual WCSX Rock 4 Tots is near.

Before you know it, the holiday season will be upon us again. Macomb County's favorite charity, The 18th Annual Rock 4 Tots gang, is ready to raise money and toys so that no child goes without a Christmas.

Benefiting the Clinton Township Goodfellows. The most Magical Musical Event of the Year." This year's date is December 6th & 7th, 2025. 50+ local bands and surprise guests on tap for this year's event. Once again, the team of 94.7 WCSX, with host "Screamin" Scott Randall, will host again for the event.

Here are the 1st 44 acts for the 18th Annual Rock 4 Tots! With over 3x the submissions as there are time slots, this year has been the most difficult ever in choosing from all the great bands/artists who submitted.

Join Poncho and Cisco LIVE in the afternoon, 3-6 pm on the Rock 4 Tots page LIVE Sunday, Oct. 19th at 1 pm as they draw the last 10 bands who will grace the stage at the "Most magical, musical event of the year!"

We are also proud to announce Ryan Scott & The Creek Hounds closing Saturday night with a full set, and Ozzy REbourne closing out the event on Sunday night, also with a full set.

The Local Bands on Tap for This Year

Last year's totals were Amazing

The 17th Annual Rock 4 Tots "No child without a Christmas" Benefiting Clinton Township Goodfellows with 94.7 WCSX smashed last year's record-breaking totals with a whopping $31,063.00 and 1000 more in toys!

Special Shout Outs From Last Year

Special thanks to all the local musicians who donated their time to play this year.