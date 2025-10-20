Rush Expands 2026 Reunion Tour With New Dates

Rush made waves this fall when they announced their first tour dates since the band's R40 tour in 2015, which marked the final tour for late Rush drummer Peart. The celebrated drummer died in January of 2020, and the band hasn't been on the road since.

But, that's all changing, and Rush surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifesong have announced that they're going out on a special 2026 headline tour, dubbed "Fifty Something," to honor "Rush's music, legacy and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart," according to a release.

Now, Lee and Lifesong are adding to those tour dates. On Monday, October 20, Lee and Lifesong announced 17 additional cities on their 2026 headline tour, "due to incredible demand," according to a release.

The new dates include Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Edmonton, Seattle, Vancouver and more. Find the full list of dates on Rush's official website.

The upcoming tour dates mark the first time Lee and Lifeson have toured together in 11 years, since the end of Rush's R40 Tour on August 1, 2015 at the Forum in Los Angeles. The band is also bringing a new drummer on the road with them in Anika Nilles.

In a statement, Lee said that while Neil is obviously irreplaceable, "life is full of surprises, and we've have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated Rush fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role."

He added, "Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps."