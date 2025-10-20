Win a Copy of Pearl Jam Live: 35 Years of Legendary Music and Revolutionary Shows!

For over three decades, Pearl Jam has been the beating heart of rock — a band that defined a generation, fought for artistic freedom, and created some of the most powerful music of our time. Now, fans can experience their journey like never before with the brand-new book, Pearl Jam Live!: 35 Years of Legendary Music and Revolutionary Shows.

This incredible collection celebrates 35 years of Pearl Jam’s legacy, tracing their rise from Seattle’s grunge roots to becoming one of the most respected and enduring bands in rock history. The book dives deep into their story through archival photography, rare interviews, and behind-the-scenes insights that showcase the band’s evolution, creativity, and unwavering authenticity.

Whether you’ve seen them live dozens of times or you’ve just discovered their music, Pearl Jam Live! offers a fresh look at the moments that made them legends — from the raw power of Ten and Vs. to the emotional depth of Yield and beyond.

And now, 94.7 WCSX is giving you the chance to bring this ultimate collector’s book home! One lucky winner will receive a free copy of Pearl Jam Live!: 35 Years of Legendary Music and Revolutionary Shows — a must-have for anyone who’s ever turned up “Alive,” shouted along to “Even Flow,” or found meaning in “Better Man.”

Inside the book you’ll find:

📸 Rare, never-before-seen photos from Pearl Jam’s archives

🎤 Exclusive interviews with band members and collaborators

🎶 Stories from iconic albums and unforgettable tours

🕶️ A comprehensive history of one of rock’s most influential bands

Celebrate the music, the message, and the movement that is Pearl Jam.

Join Detroit’s Classic Rock Station — 94.7 WCSX — for your chance to win this essential piece of rock history.

Register To Win Below and get ready to relive 35 years of music that changed everything.