Carleton Michigan Almost Had A Blast Over The Weekend

Carleton Michigan, is a village located in Monroe County. It is ten miles north of the city of Monroe and is west of South Rockwood, making it a suburb of Detroit.

Carleton Michigan, avoided a blast over the weekend due to a live hand grenade that was found.

Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was called to assist local police in Monroe County.

The discovery of a World War II-era hand grenade that was still active.

Hello, Police, I Found Something

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department said they got a call Saturday about an item in the kitchen of a home on Ash Street. A family member had found the device while cleaning the home of a World War II veteran.

The Veteran is currently in an assisted living facility.

Carleton, Michigan, police took photos of the grenade, then cleared everyone out of the home, and got assistance from a neighboring South Rockwood police officer in setting up a safety perimeter outside.

Carleton Police asked for assistance from the Michigan State Police. Sgt. Waylon Jones of the MSP Monroe Post coordinated the request of bomb technicians to the scene

Reviewing an X-ray of the device, police said, officers learned it was a real live hand grenade.

Problems The Bomb Squad Were Facing

The concern was the age of the device over 80 years old. — and its condition had rust and corrosion. Raising serious doubts about its structural stability," police said.

The MPS technicians were able to render the device safe and took it away for proper disposal.

Questions: How do People Get Hand Grenades?

WWII hand grenades were extremely common, considered essential, and widely distributed to infantry soldiers as a basic weapon.

Most soldiers carried several at a time, and nearly all major combatants produced and used them extensively in a variety of situations, like attacking fortified positions or fighting in close quarters. The US alone manufactured over 50 million fragmentation grenades.

What If I Find A Hand Grenade?

If you find a hand grenade you must immediately retreat and contact the authorities. Never assume it is a dud or a training device, as old explosives can become unstable and extremely dangerous over time.

The standard protocol is known as the "3 R's":

Recognize that you may have encountered a dangerous explosive.

that you may have encountered a dangerous explosive. Retreat from the area immediately.

from the area immediately. Report the device to the authorities.

1. Recognize the potential danger

Do not touch, move, or disturb it. Even a small change in temperature, light, or position can cause an old, sensitive UXO to detonate.

Even a small change in temperature, light, or position can cause an old, sensitive UXO to detonate. Do not use electronic devices near the item, as radio signals from cell phones or two-way radios could potentially set it off.

near the item, as radio signals from cell phones or two-way radios could potentially set it off. Do not attempt to determine if it is real. Military experts are trained for this task, and some training grenades still contain a small explosive charge.

2. Retreat from the area

Move away immediately and warn others in the vicinity to do the same.

and warn others in the vicinity to do the same. Take the same path you used to enter the area when leaving, as this is the safest way to avoid other potential explosives.

when leaving, as this is the safest way to avoid other potential explosives. Go to a safe location before making any phone calls.

3. Report to the authorities