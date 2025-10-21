ContestsConcerts + Events
Dave Grohl and His Wife, Jordyn Blum: Together on Red Carpet

Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum stepped out together on a red carpet for the first time since Grohl’s September 2024 announcement that he’d fathered a child outside their…

Donielle Flynn
Musician, Dave Grohl, and his wife Jordyn Grohl are seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Ladies' Singles first round match between Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain and VONduring day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2024 in London, England.

Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum at Wimbledon

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum stepped out together on a red carpet for the first time since Grohl’s September 2024 announcement that he’d fathered a child outside their marriage. The occasion? A charity gala, Hope in the City of Angels, held on October 18, 2025 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Significance

The appearance signals a public attempt at cohesion after Grohl’s wife initially considered divorce after finding out about Grohl's affair. Dave Grohl and Joryn Blum married since 2003 and parents to three daughters, met the press together. They posed side-by-side for the first time since September of 2024.

Grohl was honored at the event for his volunteer work tackling homelessness. He pledged a $100,000 donation and auctioned handwritten lyrics.

Dave Grohl and his Wife, Jordyn Blum Start a New Chapter

The joint outing may signal a pivot for Blum: from shock and distance to presence and solidarity. People.com's sources say Blum “was initially distraught, but the betrayal was painful for both of them,” and Grohl “felt terrible and begged her to forgive him.” The insider added that Blum is “surrounded by friends who believe in marriage and encouraged her to fight for it.”

“They're very happy now,” the source added. “She feels it was all worth fighting for.”

Dave GrohlFoo Fighters
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
