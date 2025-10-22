Blondie Biopic: Who Debbie Harry Wants Cast

CULVER CITY, CA – APRIL 17: Recording artist Debbie Harry attends the 8th Annual TV Land Awards at Sony Studios on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Debbie Harry talked about a Blondie biopic and who she would like to see in her role. “If it were somebody like Florence Pugh, I would be in heaven.” Harry said. She added, “I just think she’s a great actor and she could do anything.”

To boot, Pugh previously expressed public interest in portraying Harry. Parade mentions that called Debbie Harry “so cool” giving the potential pairing a bit more cred.

You may recognize Florence from Black Widow or Thunderbolts, but she's been in a ton of (mostly British) movies.

Will There Be a Blondie Bio Pic?

Blondie's story is one of the craziest in rock and roll. For instance, their first tour: packing venues they never expected to pack. Band struggles, personal struggles, and drama, clearly, this is a biopic that is screaming to be made.

The idea of a Blondie biopic has been thrown about for nearly 20 years now. Back in 2007, Kirsten Dunst, was cast to play Debbie Harry in a Blondie biopic that ended up falling out.

No official casting or release date has been confirmed yet for a Blondie biopic. With Harry actively expressing her casting preference. hopefully the project is gaining traction.

Blondie Deserves a Biopic

Blondie wasn’t just a band. They were cultural trailblazers: fusing punk, pop, reggae and rap in the late ’70s and early ’80s, redefining what a female rock frontwoman could be. The film offers a new generation a chance to understand the era, the scene, and the art behind the hits. Harry herself told earlier that a biopic could help audiences get a “finer appreciation” of the band’s legacy.

For this fan of Blondie and rock history alike, I would definitely say a Blondie biopic would be worth watching.

Blondie is releasing a new album this year, the first since drummer Clem Burke's passing. The album will be released sometime on the next couple of months. The band has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.