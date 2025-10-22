ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Taco Bell Baja Blast Pie In November?

 A Taco Bell employee in Texas has accidentally given fans a sneak peek at an unreleased dessert — the mysterious Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie. The leak came through a TikTok video that’s…

Screamin' Scott
Taco Bell Fans

Taco Bell

Getty Images

 A Taco Bell employee in Texas has accidentally given fans a sneak peek at an unreleased dessert — the mysterious Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie. The leak came through a TikTok video that’s now making waves across social media and fueling excitement among fast-food lovers nationwide.

 posted by user @5starproductionco, has already gained thousands of views and hundreds of likes as curious viewers react to the new item that nobody saw coming.

Loading TikTok...

Taco Bell Worker Was About To Clock Out

The TikTok begins with the worker filming late at night, saying he was “about to clock out.” Something unusual caught his attention — a coupon sticking out from the bottom shelf of a cabinet.

When he pulled it out and looked closer, his camera captured an image that left fans stunned:

Pie with Whipped Cream Labeled Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie

The coupon advertises the dessert as a Taco Bell exclusive, featuring the fast-food chain’s beloved signature flavor in a new, unexpected form. The worker, clearly excited, ended the clip with a grin and the words:

Could This Be Real? Or Online Deep Fake?

It’s unclear whether the coupon was part of a test launch that accidentally slipped into circulation. Taco Bell has not officially confirmed the release, but given the chain’s history fans believe this might actually be real.

Social Media Influencer Snack Wire's Post

According to a post from Snackwire on Facebook

Taco Bell Menu Updates!

Snack Wire

The new Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie arrives nationwide in early November. You can buy a whole pie for $19.99 (price may vary).

There’s news that the Churro Chillers may be heading to locations nationwide in 2026 (finally!).

- Mexican Chocolate

- Wild Strawberry

- Caramel Café

! Note: Information is speculative and not confirmed. While some are ready to try the new item, others are skeptical about how good a neon-blue pie could taste.

1970's Taco Bell Commercial

Fast FoodpieTaco Bell
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
Pile of assorted chocolate and sugar heart shaped Valentine's Day candy
LifestyleHeads Up Sweetest Day Is October 18thScreamin' Scott
Starbucks Spiced Pumpkin Latte and Frappuccino. used in an article (among others)about Starbucks Fall Menu and Pumpkin Spice Season
LifestylePumpkin Spice Season: How August Lattes Lead into OctoberDonielle Flynn
Mountain Dew Has A New Flavor And It Is Dirty
LifestyleMountain Dew Has A New Flavor And It Is DirtyScreamin' Scott
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect