Taco Bell Baja Blast Pie In November?

A Taco Bell employee in Texas has accidentally given fans a sneak peek at an unreleased dessert — the mysterious Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie. The leak came through a TikTok video that’s now making waves across social media and fueling excitement among fast-food lovers nationwide.

posted by user @5starproductionco, has already gained thousands of views and hundreds of likes as curious viewers react to the new item that nobody saw coming.

Taco Bell Worker Was About To Clock Out

The TikTok begins with the worker filming late at night, saying he was “about to clock out.” Something unusual caught his attention — a coupon sticking out from the bottom shelf of a cabinet.

When he pulled it out and looked closer, his camera captured an image that left fans stunned:

Pie with Whipped Cream Labeled Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie

The coupon advertises the dessert as a Taco Bell exclusive, featuring the fast-food chain’s beloved signature flavor in a new, unexpected form. The worker, clearly excited, ended the clip with a grin and the words:

Could This Be Real? Or Online Deep Fake?

It’s unclear whether the coupon was part of a test launch that accidentally slipped into circulation. Taco Bell has not officially confirmed the release, but given the chain’s history fans believe this might actually be real.

According to a post from Snackwire on Facebook

Taco Bell Menu Updates!

The new Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie arrives nationwide in early November. You can buy a whole pie for $19.99 (price may vary).

There’s news that the Churro Chillers may be heading to locations nationwide in 2026 (finally!).

- Mexican Chocolate

- Wild Strawberry

- Caramel Café

! Note: Information is speculative and not confirmed. While some are ready to try the new item, others are skeptical about how good a neon-blue pie could taste.