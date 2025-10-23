ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Bon Jovi 2026 Tour Dates Announced

I didn’t think it would happen. Jon Bon Jovi announced 2026 tour dates and he’s going big. Four dates at MSG in July followed up by singles shows in Edinburgh,…

Donielle Flynn
Jon Bon Jovi on stage at Music Cares 2024... Jon is wearing a black leather jacket and holding a guitar while staanding in front of a microophone. Use in article (among others) on Bon Jovi 2026 Tours dates

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jon Bon Jovi performs onstage during 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

I didn't think it would happen. Jon Bon Jovi announced 2026 tour dates and he's going big. Four dates at MSG in July followed up by singles shows in Edinburgh, Dublin, and Wembley Stadium in London.

Bon Jovi saying on the band's website, "There is a lot of joy in this announcement." Continuing, "Joy that we can share these nights together again. I'm grateful to the fans and the band for giving me this time to get healthy."

Bon Jovi 2026 Tour Details

Fans can sign up for the presale now through bonjovi.com... but hustle. The U.S. presale begins Monday, October 27th (October 28th for UK/Ireland) at 10am local and general onsale is Friday, October 31st at 10am local. By the way, the tour is presented by Jon Bon Jovi's Hampton Water company, so Jon is all in on this.

As of now, the tour runs July 7th-14th (4 shows) at MSG in New York City. Ireland and UK shows run between August 28th and September 4th.

Bon Jovi 2026 tour date poster for the Forever Tour. Poster has a red backgroung and features Bon Jovi and his band in the middle in black and whiteBonjovi.com

Will There Be More Tour Dates?

It's certainly a possibility. It's possible that he's doing the chunk of MSG (Madison Square Gardens) dates so that there is no travel during the shows and some rest days built in. Jon then has some rest time for his voice with MSG dates ending a good 6 weeks before the UK/Ireland dates begin, but certainly this leaves room in between or after depending on how Jon feels (and sounds).

The Bon Jovi Documentary

Have you seen Bon Jovi: Thank You and Goodnight? I binge watched through these three two-hour segments. I thought the documentary was well done and extremely entertaining. I found the YouTube video for a segment and the next thing I knew, I was watching it again. So good.

Bon JoviTour Announcement
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Related Stories
Metal pioneers Iron Maiden have announced a slew of North American tour dates for 2026, and they'll be playing big shows.
MusicIron Maiden Announce 50th Anniversary North American Tour DatesAnne Erickson
Guitarists Adrian Smith, Dave Murray and lead singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden performs at Ozzfest 2005 at the Hyundai Pavilion on August 20, 2005 in San Bernandino, California.
MusicEx-Iron Maiden Guitarist Raves About Band’s Latest Stadium ShowLaura Adkins
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage
MusicFoo Fighters Announce Explosive 2026 Stadium Tour with Queens of the Stone AgeRachel Pitts
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect