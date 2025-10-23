Bon Jovi 2026 Tour Dates Announced

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jon Bon Jovi performs onstage during 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

I didn't think it would happen. Jon Bon Jovi announced 2026 tour dates and he's going big. Four dates at MSG in July followed up by singles shows in Edinburgh, Dublin, and Wembley Stadium in London.

Bon Jovi saying on the band's website, "There is a lot of joy in this announcement." Continuing, "Joy that we can share these nights together again. I'm grateful to the fans and the band for giving me this time to get healthy."

Bon Jovi 2026 Tour Details

Fans can sign up for the presale now through bonjovi.com... but hustle. The U.S. presale begins Monday, October 27th (October 28th for UK/Ireland) at 10am local and general onsale is Friday, October 31st at 10am local. By the way, the tour is presented by Jon Bon Jovi's Hampton Water company, so Jon is all in on this.

As of now, the tour runs July 7th-14th (4 shows) at MSG in New York City. Ireland and UK shows run between August 28th and September 4th.

It's certainly a possibility. It's possible that he's doing the chunk of MSG (Madison Square Gardens) dates so that there is no travel during the shows and some rest days built in. Jon then has some rest time for his voice with MSG dates ending a good 6 weeks before the UK/Ireland dates begin, but certainly this leaves room in between or after depending on how Jon feels (and sounds).

