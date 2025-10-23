Neil Young’s Triumphant Comeback: Inspired by Micah Nelson, New Album and Band Revival

Back in the studio and on stage, Neil Young leads Chrome Hearts, a fresh lineup formed after health setbacks stopped his planned Crazy Horse shows in 2024. The rock veteran put out Talkin to the Trees, his 49th studio album, in mid-2025, and he reunited with his Gretsch 6120 guitar. Festival crowds at Glastonbury watched him play.

The new band mixes talent. Micah Nelson, Willie Nelson's 35-year-old son, keys master Spooner Oldham, and Promise of the Real members Corey McCormick and Anthony LoGerfo are members. They first played at FarmAid 2024. "I knew how bummed out Neil was. He wasn't feeling like making music. He was really sick. He was trying to get over that, and just get his energy back," said Nelson, according to Rolling Stone.

"I was like: 'Is Neil fading away? This is unacceptable,'" Nelson added. "So I'd call him a lot and check in on him and remind him how he's not old. I was like: 'Do whatever you got to do, man. Take your time. I get it. Recharge. The tank has got to fill back up, and that can take time, but whenever you want to do the thing again, just call me up and I'm ready to go.'"

Chrome Hearts marks Young's first musical shift since his health troubles cut short their tour plans. Nelson, whose father is Willie Nelson, spent ten years playing with Young before this new project started. The band tackles Young's full catalog with skill. They perform a tribute to the 1992 album, Harvest Moon.