Toys R Us Making A Comeback For The Holidays

Toys R Us was a big part of many childhoods here in Michigan. Looking at the Holiday ads and circling ads for Mom and Dad, I'm hopeful that the idea will reach the Big Man, Santa.

For the first time in seven years, metro Detroit shoppers can head into a Toys "R" Us to stock up on toys and other gifts this holiday season.

New seasonal stores are open at Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills and at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi.

More than 30 new Toys "R" Us stores are opening nationwide this season, including over 20 temporary seasonal stores and eight permanent flagship locations.

Why Did Toys R' Us Disappear For Awhile?

In March 2018, Toys "R" Us announced it would liquidate and permanently close its 700+ U.S. stores by late June 2018, leading to the closure of all its stores and websites. The company had filed for bankruptcy in September 2017, citing over $5 billion in debt.

Currently operates as a brand within all Macy's locations, including 10 Macy's stores in Michigan.

The Big News And Press Release

The world's leading toy retailer is more present than ever this holiday season. With 100 days until Christmas, the brand is celebrating its largest growth year yet, now spanning more than 1,500 stores and e-commerce businesses across 35+ countries. Read more on the official press release

Toys R Us History In Michigan

Scott Randall

Toys "R" Us had a significant presence in Michigan before its 2018 bankruptcy, operating numerous standalone stores across the state. While these locations closed, the brand has since returned to Michigan on a smaller scale, with the current presence limited to branded sections inside 14 Macy's stores.

The American toy, clothing, and baby product retailer that was founded in April 1948 by Charles Lazarus in Washington, D.C.

Do You Remember The Mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe?

Geoffrey the Giraffe