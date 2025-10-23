ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Toys R Us Making A Comeback For The Holidays

Toys R Us was a big part of many childhoods here in Michigan. Looking at the Holiday ads and circling ads for Mom and Dad, I’m hopeful that the idea…

Screamin' Scott
toy r us
(Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Toys R Us was a big part of many childhoods here in Michigan. Looking at the Holiday ads and circling ads for Mom and Dad, I'm hopeful that the idea will reach the Big Man, Santa.

For the first time in seven years, metro Detroit shoppers can head into a Toys "R" Us to stock up on toys and other gifts this holiday season.

New seasonal stores are open at Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills and at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi.

More than 30 new Toys "R" Us stores are opening nationwide this season, including over 20 temporary seasonal stores and eight permanent flagship locations.

Why Did Toys R' Us Disappear For Awhile?

In March 2018, Toys "R" Us announced it would liquidate and permanently close its 700+ U.S. stores by late June 2018, leading to the closure of all its stores and websites. The company had filed for bankruptcy in September 2017, citing over $5 billion in debt.

Currently operates as a brand within all Macy's locations, including 10 Macy's stores in Michigan.

The Big News And Press Release

The world's leading toy retailer is more present than ever this holiday season. With 100 days until Christmas, the brand is celebrating its largest growth year yet, now spanning more than 1,500 stores and e-commerce businesses across 35+ countries. Read more on the official press release

Toys R Us History In Michigan

Lakeside Mall art on display also the Mall escalatorsScott Randall

Toys "R" Us had a significant presence in Michigan before its 2018 bankruptcy, operating numerous standalone stores across the state. While these locations closed, the brand has since returned to Michigan on a smaller scale, with the current presence limited to branded sections inside 14 Macy's stores. 

The American toy, clothing, and baby product retailer that was founded in April 1948 by Charles Lazarus in Washington, D.C.

Do You Remember The Mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe?

Geoffrey the Giraffe toys r us mascot

Geoffrey the Giraffe

Geoffrey the Giraffe evolved in name and appearance over the next decade to become the official mascot. He also made his first TV commercial appearance on TV in 1973

HolidaysmallToys R Us
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
New York NYPD Police car with sirens at day on street
Local NewsAnn Arbor Police Roll Out Live Crime Dashboard; Crime Drops 8% in 2025
Row of yellow school buses on a sunny autumn day
Local NewsAnchor Bay Schools Put Bus Cameras in Place To Stop Illegal PassingKristina Perez
Trick or treat. Boy in a Halloween costume of skeleton with hat and smocking between orange pumpkins. Halloween kids with halloween costumes
Local NewsPort Huron Recreation Center Hosts Wand-Making Event Before Halloween StrollKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect