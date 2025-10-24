Best Cities For Halloween? How Michigan Ranks

People love Halloween for candy, costumes, horror films, haunted houses, parties, and more. If you’re one of the many who count down to this holiday, then you are in for some tricks this year.

The website WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities. They range from costume stores per capita to the crime rate to the share of potential trick-or-treat stops

Best Cities For Halloween

Joe Evangelista Huge front yard Halloween decorations and colored lights

Michigan is doing a little better than last year, coming in at 89th Place out of 100

#92 Trick-or-Treater-Friendliness Rank

#46 Halloween Fun Rank

#11 Halloween Weather Rank

Now The Bad News

% of Potential Trick-or-Treat Stops

Highest

1. Hialeah, FL

2. Santa Ana, CA

3. Gilbert, AZ

4. Chesapeake, VA

5. Madison, WI

Lowest

96. Baton Rouge, LA

97. St. Petersburg, FL

98. New Orleans, LA

99. Birmingham, AL

100. Detroit, MI

Michigan Knows Halloween

Michigan celebrates Halloween with a wide variety of events, from family-friendly trick-or-treating and festivals to intense haunted houses and paranormal tours.

Popular activities include themed village streets like Terror on Tillson Street, large-scale haunted attractions like Eloise Asylum. The state's diverse offerings allow for celebrations ranging from gentle autumn fun to thrilling frights.

Erebus is a four-story haunted attraction located in Pontiac, Michigan, open seasonally for Halloween. It held the Guinness World Record for the largest walk-through haunted attraction. It is not recommended for children under the age of 13.

HEY, Some Spooky Heyrides In Michigan

Michigan offers numerous haunted hayrides, including those at Blake's Big Apple in Armada (which also has zombie paintball), Wiard's Night Terrors in Ypsilanti, Rotten Manor in Holly, and Past Tense After Dark in Lapeer. Scarefest Scream Park in Lenox has a family-friendly "Hayride of Doom," while The Pumpkin Factory Presents: Nightmare Fields in Belleville features both a hayride and a haunted house.

Get The Chit! Scared Out Of You Live In Concert

Scott Randall Gino's Halloween Party wsg Chit!

The Boys of Noise, the band Chit!, with some scary fun at Gino's Surf for Halloween night. No cover with costume contests, food & drink all night.