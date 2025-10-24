Popeyes Turkeys are Back: Selling for 55 Bucks

WCSX’s Scotty and Austin… Scotty saved Austin’s day by finding him a turkey leg! (they were in high demand and short supply opening day)

Here’s a look at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s Cajun-Style Turkey for Thanksgiving. What are they all about, how to order one, and do they tend to sell out?

Popeyes Turkeys? Tell Me More

Once again, the Cajun-seasoned chicken joint is back with its fan-favorite Cajun-Style Turkey. Per the Popeyes website, these pre-seasoned and pre-cooked birds are infused with the chain’s signature Louisiana spice blend. Birds arrives frozen, and simply needs thawing, reheating and serving. The size of the turkey is typically 11-13 lbs and estimated to feed 8-12 people.

I'm in: How do I order?

You can reserve one via Popeyes turkey-specific webpage or through their app/website for pickup or delivery. Pricing starts at around $54.99 for in-store pickup. Online delivery versions run about $99 this year. Ordering early is a good idea. My experience: you can order online delivery through the website. If you want to get the pickup option, you're going to need to call the store directly.

Did it sell out last year?

Yes. Multiple reports say the Cajun-Style Turkey has sold out ahead of Thanksgiving in previous years. One review said, “went to get one… they were sold out weeks before.” An article also mentioned that for 2022 the online delivery option was already marked “sold out.”

The first Cajun-style turkeys rolled out in 2001! I'm pretty sure at least four years in the last 20 I have said, "Popeyes sells turkeys?" WTH?

The Perks of Popeyes Turkeys

The thought being: ditch DIY turkey prep grind. Popeyes offers a flavorful turnkey option think “thaw, heat, serve.” Its Cajun seasoning and convenience have made it a cult-favorite among fans looking for something different from the traditional roast. I think I'm in. It's only taken me 20 years.

Every year I hear about the Popeyes turkeys, I think, "Is this new? I should try it." but I never have. If you want a one this Thanksgiving, don’t wait. Stock is limited. It's likely to sell out again this year.