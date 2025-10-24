U2 to Get 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize

U2 received the 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize at Tulsa's historic Cain's Ballroom. The award spotlights the band's music-driven push for change and fairness across four decades.

Bono and The Edge sat down with musician and producer T-Bone Burnett to share stories and songs. They haven't been in Cain's Ballroom since their first U.S. tour back in 1981.

"It's an award that honors Woody's legacy, and it's given to an artist that is carrying that legacy forward," Cady Shaw, senior director of the Woody Guthrie Center, said per The Oklahoman.

U2 has sold more than 170 million albums worldwide. Their trophy case holds 22 GRAMMYs, while anthems like "One" and "Pride" have struck deep chords with listeners. Their lyrics often shine a light on struggles for fairness and basic rights.

Through groups like (RED) and The ONE Campaign, the band works to make real change. Their efforts caught Amnesty International's eye, leading to their Ambassador of Conscience recognition.

The Oklahoma Irish Caucus praised the pick, "Music can be a bridge for people to transcend political differences to celebrate our shared humanity and acknowledge our desire for a better world," they said in a press release.