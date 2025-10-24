Win tickets to the Hockeytown Centennial Fanfest!

WCSX has your FREE tickets to this Historic event honoring our Detroit Red Wings!

Join the Red Wings from November 6–9 for Hockeytown Centennial FanFest at MotorCity Casino Hotel — a four-day celebration honoring a century of Red Wings hockey. Experience the legacy of one of the sport’s most iconic franchises with 50+ alumni appearances, interactive exhibits, and family-friendly fun.

Explore historic exhibits, snap photos at various interactive experiences, and test your skills in hands-on challenges. Enjoy autograph sessions, Q&A panels, watch parties, kid activities, exclusive merchandise, and unforgettable moments that celebrate the past, present, and future of Hockeytown.

From now until October 26 at 11:59 PM, you can enjoy all this AND MORE for just $15! Don't wait, Detroit — get your tickets now for this once-in-a-century event!