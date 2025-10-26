In something that feels like a movie script, Suzanne Somers' 'AI Twin' has been created by her husband, Alan Hamel. Technically it's a "partial clone." Alan says he can't tell the difference. One look and anyone can tell the difference, but OK.

How Did This Come About?

In a People interview, Alan claims that he and Suzanne talked about the idea of making a clone of her since the 80s and that she was onboard with this:

"So it was Suzanne's idea. And she said, "I think we should do that. She said, I think it'll be very interesting and we'll provide a service to my fans and to people who have been reading my books who really want and need information about their health." She said, 'Let's do it.' So that's the reason we did it. And so I love being able to fulfill her wish."

The clone was given the 27 books Suzanne wrote plus countless interviews to create Suzanne's responses. Here's the clone in action:

Suzanne Somers' 'AI Twin' / Partial Clone

Hamel shared the Suzanne Somers' 'AI Twin' at a conference earlier this year. Alan feels the clone is "perfect."

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel were married for 46 years and together for 55. According to Alan they weren't apart for "even an hour" of their marriage. That's a lot of time together without personal space, but apparently it worked for them.

This isn't the first time the couple has been part of some sort of controversy. A few years back, their public conversations about their sex life also made headlines.