ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Suzanne Somers’ ‘AI Twin’ Created by Her Husband

In something that feels like a movie script, Suzanne Somers’ ‘AI Twin’ has been created by her husband, Alan Hamel. Technically it’s a “partial clone.” Alan says he can’t tell…

Donielle Flynn
Suzanne Somers Shares TMI Info: About Sex Life: 'I'm In The Mood All The Time' Man is kissing the left side of a woman's forehead. He has silver hair and she is blonde. Used (among others) in an article about the Suzanne Somers' 'AI Twin'

PALM SPRINGS, CA – JANUARY 03: Alan Hamel (L) and Suzanne Somers attends the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 3, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

In something that feels like a movie script, Suzanne Somers' 'AI Twin' has been created by her husband, Alan Hamel. Technically it's a "partial clone." Alan says he can't tell the difference. One look and anyone can tell the difference, but OK.

How Did This Come About?

In a People interview, Alan claims that he and Suzanne talked about the idea of making a clone of her since the 80s and that she was onboard with this:

"So it was Suzanne's idea. And she said, "I think we should do that. She said, I think it'll be very interesting and we'll provide a service to my fans and to people who have been reading my books who really want and need information about their health." She said, 'Let's do it.' So that's the reason we did it. And so I love being able to fulfill her wish."

The clone was given the 27 books Suzanne wrote plus countless interviews to create Suzanne's responses. Here's the clone in action:

Suzanne Somers' 'AI Twin' / Partial Clone

Hamel shared the Suzanne Somers' 'AI Twin' at a conference earlier this year. Alan feels the clone is "perfect."

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel were married for 46 years and together for 55. According to Alan they weren't apart for "even an hour" of their marriage. That's a lot of time together without personal space, but apparently it worked for them.

This isn't the first time the couple has been part of some sort of controversy. A few years back, their public conversations about their sex life also made headlines.

This pair is definitely fascinating, but also a touch of WTH. Can you imagine spending every minute of every day with your partner for 50 years? And then you're still so passionate about the person that you create an AI twin of them. It's more of a movie plot rather than something you hear every day.

AIcloneSuzanne Somers
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Related Stories
tons of Candy Corn pieces. Also use in an article about classic rock candy bands
EntertainmentWhat Candy You’ll Actually Get This Halloween — Ranked by Odds, Not HypeJim O'Brien
Mick Jagger: man leaning forward and singing into a microphone. The picture is black and white. The picture is used (among others) in an article about how Mick Jagger Almost Became Dr. Frank-N-Furter
EntertainmentMick Jagger Almost Became Dr. Frank-N-FurterDonielle Flynn
Birds Hate Your Car: The Real Reason Your Ride Keeps Getting Dumped On
EntertainmentBirds Hate Your Car: The Real Reason Your Ride Keeps Getting Dumped OnJim O'Brien
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect