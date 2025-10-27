Bruce Springsteen Movie Fizzles At Box Office

Bruce Springsteen musical biopic about the making of his beloved 1982 acoustic solo album “Nebraska” is falling flat with $7 million at the international box office and $16.1 million globally.

“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,”

Analysts suggest the film is struggling, unlike say, “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Rocketman,” which were all-encompassing, crowd-pleasing looks at the Queen and Elton John, “Deliver Me From Nowhere” focuses on one, less commercial chapter in Springsteen’s expansive, decade-spanning career.

Disney 20th Century Studios backed the $55 million-budgeted film, with Jeremy Allen White as the Boss. Top markets in its debut include the United Kingdom with $1.6 million, Germany with $1 million, and Italy with $800,000. “Deliver Me From Nowhere” has yet to open in 20% of overseas territories such as Brazil, Japan, and Korea.

Why People Are Not Buying The Boss?

This isn’t a Happy Days-style biopic but a very specific look at a very specific part of Springsteen’s life and career.

Is it a movie based on his “Glory Days?” I don't see it. And Where is the E.Street Band?

Plus, Springsteen’s hard-left politics have been chipping away at his brand in recent years. His shocking defense of sky-high ticket prices shredded his blue-collar image, likely chasing some potential moviegoers away.

What Could Have Made The Movie Better?

John Minihan/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images John Minihan/Getty Images

Bruce fans would have loved the rise in popularity as Springsteen was peaking with his live performances. The Born to Run era, when Bruce was noted performing 3-hour shows without stopping.

They could have focused on 1975 when Bruce Springsteen was on the cover of Newsweek and Time magazines.

The phrase, "I saw rock and roll future and its name is Bruce Springsteen," comes from a 1974 review by music critic Jon Landau after seeing Bruce Springsteen perform with the E Street Band in Cambridge, Massachusetts. This review was instrumental in launching Springsteen's career, and the line was later used by Columbia Records in a major marketing campaign that boosted his fame.

Other Successful Movie Bio-Pics

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – $216 million US/$694 million international

– $216 million US/$694 million international “ Rocketman ” – $96 million US/$98 million international

” – $96 million US/$98 million international “Bob Marley: One Love” – $96 million US/$84 million international

Bruce Is Still Alive, By The Way