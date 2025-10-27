ContestsConcerts + Events
The Rolling Stones’ ‘At The Max’ IMAX Concert Film Hits Theaters Again After 20 Years

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs onstage at SoFi Stadium on July 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
The Rolling Stones' At The Max concert film will be shown on IMAX screens on Dec. 10, for the first time in two decades. IMAX's Digital Media Remastering process significantly enhanced its video quality. The sound also got a complete overhaul. 

It was initially directed by Noel Archambault and David Douglas, who caught the band's wild energy during their Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle tour. No other band had recorded an entire concert with IMAX gear at that time, with the Stones being the first.

Mick, Keith, Charlie, Ronnie, and Bill played a wide variety of Stones songs, with hits like "Satisfaction," "Start Me Up," and "Brown Sugar" thrown in for good measure.

The band released their latest album, "Hackney Diamonds," two years ago. It was their first since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Producer Andrew Watt, who's put his stamp on music from Post Malone to Elton John, produced the album.

This IMAX concert album holds extra weight now. Charlie Watts, who left us in 2021, plays the drums throughout the film. His work during those massive shows back in the early '90s lives on in every frame.

The film premieres on Dec. 10. The exact theaters and ticket details will be announced shortly. Fans can get more info on the band's official IMAX website.

Mick JaggerThe Rolling Sones
