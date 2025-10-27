America’s Obsession With the Paranormal Is Growing—And the Numbers Are Surprising

When’s the last time you saw a ghost?

And no, not the neighborhood kid recycling a white sheet costume every Halloween. We’re talking about the real deal—cold air, flickering lights, footsteps in an empty hallway kind of ghost.

According to a new nationwide poll, six in ten Americans say they’ve experienced something paranormal at least once. That’s right—roughly 60% of us believe we’ve crossed paths with something we can’t explain. And in 2025, where everything seems trackable, recorded, or AI-generated, the unknown still finds a way to keep us up at night.

What Counts as a “Paranormal Experience”?

Researchers asked Americans about 13 different types of experiences—everything from “feeling a presence” to “seeing a demon.” The results show that most ghost stories don’t start with a full-bodied apparition; they start with a feeling.

35% say they’ve felt a presence or unknown energy.

say they’ve felt a presence or unknown energy. 32% have smelled an unexplained odor.

have smelled an unexplained odor. 31% have heard an unexplained sound or music.

have heard an unexplained sound or music. 26% have heard the voice of someone who wasn’t there.

have heard the voice of someone who wasn’t there. 26% have felt a sudden, unexplained change in temperature.

If you’ve ever been in an old house where the air turns cold for no reason, you’re not alone. Scientists might blame drafts or pressure systems—but millions of people still call it something else: a ghost passing through.

The Visual Side of the Supernatural

It’s one thing to feel it; it’s another to see it.

23% say they’ve seen lights or devices turn on or off without explanation.

say they’ve seen lights or devices turn on or off without explanation. 18% have seen glowing orbs of light.

have seen glowing orbs of light. 17% claim they’ve seen an object move by itself.

claim they’ve seen an object move by itself. 16% have actually seen a ghost or spirit.

have actually seen a ghost or spirit. 16% have watched a door open or close with no one near it.

have watched a door open or close with no one near it. 10% believe they’ve seen an angel.

believe they’ve seen an angel. 9% report seeing unexplained smoke or mist.

report seeing unexplained smoke or mist. And 7% go all in—they say they’ve seen a demon.

That last number might sound low, but in a country of 330 million, that’s over 23 million people claiming to have looked the devil in the eye.

Science vs. the Supernatural

One of the most interesting findings: men are more likely to look for a rational explanation. 38% of men believe there’s probably a scientific reason behind their experiences—compared to 28% of women.

That doesn’t mean they can explain what happened, just that they think it’s explainable. It’s the same instinct that drives someone to check the wiring after the lights flicker—or to assume “it was just the wind” after a door creaks open at midnight.

Still, even the skeptics admit not everything fits neatly into the “it’s just science” box.

Do Americans Really Believe in Ghosts?

Yes—more than you might expect. Roughly four in ten Americans say they believe in ghosts, demons, and psychics. Yet, only 6% believe in vampires and werewolves.

In other words, we don’t think Dracula is coming for us—but we’re not ruling out Grandma’s spirit checking in once in a while.

Psychic Powers: More Common Than You Think

The poll didn’t just stop with ghosts. It asked about psychic experiences, too—and the numbers might shock even the most hardened skeptic.

10% believe they can see events in the future.

believe they can see events in the future. 9% say they can see events from the past.

say they can see events from the past. 7% claim to see current events happening elsewhere in real time.

That means millions of people believe they’ve experienced some form of extrasensory perception—something beyond ordinary sight or sound.

Why We Still Believe

Why do so many people believe in ghosts in an age of science, technology, and data?

Psychologists suggest it’s a mix of cultural storytelling, grief, and the human need to find meaning.

When someone passes away, the mind often looks for signs they’re still around—a familiar smell, a song on the radio, a light that flickers when their name comes up. It’s comforting to think connections don’t just disappear.

Pop culture keeps that belief alive, too. From Ghostbusters to The Sixth Sense to TikTok’s endless “caught on camera” videos, we’re surrounded by ghost stories. And every generation adds its own twist—just swap the Ouija board for an iPhone lens flare.

The Paranormal Goes Mainstream

Ghost hunting used to be the fringe territory of late-night cable. Now it’s prime-time. There are thousands of paranormal podcasts, ghost-tour TikToks, and YouTube channels racking up millions of views. Even Detroit’s historic buildings—from the Whitney to Fort Wayne—have their share of haunted-history tours.

Whether people are believers or skeptics, one thing is clear: the demand for the supernatural isn’t dying anytime soon.

What the Numbers Say About Us

Believing in ghosts doesn’t necessarily mean we’ve lost our grip on reality—it means we’re still searching for it.

In an era where AI can write music, clone voices, and generate deepfakes, it’s oddly comforting that something remains unexplainable.

Maybe that bump in the night isn’t just your cat. Maybe it’s a reminder that not everything can be measured or coded.

Because even in a world obsessed with data, 60% of Americans still believe there’s more out there than what we can see.