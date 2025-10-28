Still Time For A Haunted Scary Car Wash

Halloween is just days away in Michigan. Maybe a Scary Car Wash is just what you need.

Yes, Michigan has several haunted car washes, with many locations offering special Halloween-themed events. These events transform standard washes into spooky, family-friendly attractions with decorations, costumed employees, and special effects. Examples include the "Tunnel of Terror" at Tommy's Express and annual events at local businesses like Clean View Auto Wash, Mr. Spotless, and Fast Splash.

How To Find a Car Wash Near You

Check the websites or social media pages of local spooky washes for announcements about their Halloween events.

Search online for "haunted car wash Michigan" or "Tunnel of Terror Michigan" to find a location near you.

Be aware that some events may not be suitable for very young children, so consider the age recommendations if you have them.

List Of Some Of Detroit's Haunted Car Washes

Mr. Spotless has a haunted car wash at its Southwest Detroit location on Vernor Highway.

Dates: October Now thru the 31st, 2025.

Cost: $20 per vehicle.

Details: The experience includes creepy clowns, glowing lights, and other surprises. It is a family-friendly event, and police are often on-site for safety.

Fast Splash Car Wash has hosted a haunted event at its locations in Detroit and Wyandotte.

Dates: The event is typically held on weekends in October, including Halloween.

Check Out The Fun. Just Click This Link :

Locations:

Detroit: 6026 Livernois

Wyandotte: 1005 Fort St

Clean View Auto Wash is a Metro Detroit company with multiple locations that has previously held a "Tunnel of Terror" event. The event is a family-friendly attraction.

Locations: In previous years, events have been hosted at multiple locations, including Chesterfield, Clinton Township, and Shelby Township.

Tommy's Express Car Wash

Tommy's Express Car Wash is a Holland-based chain that hosts a "Tunnel of Terror" at many of its locations across the state and country.

2025 Locations and Dates (select examples):

Coldwater: October 29, 2025

Cadillac: On select dates in October