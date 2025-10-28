ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Still Time For A Haunted Scary Car Wash

Halloween is just days away in Michigan. Maybe a Scary Car Wash is just what you need. Yes, Michigan has several haunted car washes, with many locations offering special Halloween-themed…

Screamin' Scott
Outside a local Haunted Car Wash
Scott Randall

Halloween is just days away in Michigan. Maybe a Scary Car Wash is just what you need.

Haunted house goers get frightened.Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Yes, Michigan has several haunted car washes, with many locations offering special Halloween-themed events. These events transform standard washes into spooky, family-friendly attractions with decorations, costumed employees, and special effects. Examples include the "Tunnel of Terror" at Tommy's Express and annual events at local businesses like Clean View Auto Wash, Mr. Spotless, and Fast Splash. 

How To Find a Car Wash Near You

Check the websites or social media pages of local spooky washes for announcements about their Halloween events.

Search online for "haunted car wash Michigan" or "Tunnel of Terror Michigan" to find a location near you.

Be aware that some events may not be suitable for very young children, so consider the age recommendations if you have them. 

Photo of a clown actor at a Haunted Car WashScott Randall

List Of Some Of Detroit's Haunted Car Washes

Mr. Spotless has a haunted car wash at its Southwest Detroit location on Vernor Highway. 

Dates: October Now thru the 31st, 2025.

Cost: $20 per vehicle.

Details: The experience includes creepy clowns, glowing lights, and other surprises. It is a family-friendly event, and police are often on-site for safety. 

Fast Splash Car Wash has hosted a haunted event at its locations in Detroit and Wyandotte. 

Dates: The event is typically held on weekends in October, including Halloween.

Check Out The Fun. Just Click This Link :

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1454950449068962

Locations:

Detroit: 6026 Livernois

Wyandotte: 1005 Fort St 

Clean View Auto Wash is a Metro Detroit company with multiple locations that has previously held a "Tunnel of Terror" event. The event is a family-friendly attraction. 

Locations: In previous years, events have been hosted at multiple locations, including Chesterfield, Clinton Township, and Shelby Township. 

Tommy's Express Car Wash

Tommy's Express Car Wash is a Holland-based chain that hosts a "Tunnel of Terror" at many of its locations across the state and country.

2025 Locations and Dates (select examples):

Coldwater: October 29, 2025

Cadillac: On select dates in October

Experience: The event features masked employees, jump scares, and sound effects. The car's speed is slowed down to increase the thrill. 

car washHalloweenHaunted
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Atmosphere at The Novogratz Family and SeriusFun Childrens Network Halloween Haunted House on October 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Robert and Cortney Novogratz)
Local NewsTeen Cancer Survivor Creates Spooky House To Help Kids Fighting CancerKristina Perez
TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 25: Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game two of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Local News10-Year-Old Baseball Prodigy from Michigan Competes in MLB World Series Youth Competition in TorontoKristina Perez
Business with /closed forever signs
Local NewsBeloved Frank’s Family Pizzeria in Wyandotte to Shut Down After 70 Years Due to Soaring Food Costs
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect