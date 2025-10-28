Win Your Way Into Blue Öyster Cult — and Score Front Row Seats with 94.7 WCSX!

Detroit’s Classic Rock station, 94.7 WCSX, is giving you the ultimate rock experience — a chance to see Blue Öyster Cult live at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on November 22nd!

This is your shot to catch one of rock’s most enduring and influential bands as they bring decades of classic hits, legendary guitar riffs, and unmistakable energy to the stage. And for one lucky listener, we’re turning the volume all the way up — with a pair of front row seats to the show!

Since the early ’70s, Blue Öyster Cult has built a legacy of smart, heavy rock with unforgettable songs like “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Burnin’ for You,” and “Godzilla.” Their music helped define the sound of classic rock — melodic, mysterious, and built for the stage. Hearing those songs live, in a packed theatre surrounded by fans who know every lyric, is an experience every rock fan deserves at least once.

The Royal Oak Music Theatre is the perfect setting for this show — intimate, powerful, and designed for the kind of high-voltage performance Blue Öyster Cult delivers every night. Whether you’re in the crowd singing along or lucky enough to be in the front row, this night promises to be pure rock ‘n’ roll magic.

Here’s What You Could Win:

A pair of tickets to see Blue Öyster Cult at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on November 22nd

A night of classic rock energy and legendary live music

Don’t miss your chance to see one of rock’s most iconic bands up close — and maybe from the best seats in the house.

