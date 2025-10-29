Experience the Magic of Phil Collins — Win Tickets to In The Air Tonight: The Phil Collins Story!

This spectacular live concert experience captures the heart, soul, and sound of Phil Collins — from his early days with Genesis to his legendary solo career. Feel the energy of timeless classics like “In The Air Tonight,” “Against All Odds,” “Sussudio,” and “Another Day in Paradise,” all brought to life by world-class musicians and stunning visuals that honor one of rock’s greatest storytellers.

From emotional ballads to high-energy anthems, this show doesn’t just play the hits — it tells the story of how Phil Collins became one of the most influential artists of all time. Whether you’ve followed his music for decades or you’re discovering the depth of his catalog for the first time, this concert is a must-see for any fan of classic rock and unforgettable songwriting.

WCSX is giving you the chance to win a pair of FREE tickets to this incredible event. Imagine hearing those iconic drum beats and powerhouse vocals live in one of Detroit’s most beloved venues — The Fillmore. It’s the kind of night you’ll talk about long after the last encore.

Here’s what to know:

In The Air Tonight: The Phil Collins Story

Thursday, February 19, 2026

The Fillmore Detroit

A full night celebrating the music, legacy, and unforgettable moments of Phil Collins and Genesis

Don’t miss this chance to experience the songs that defined a generation — live on stage.

