Ozzy Osbourne Has A Monopoly Board Game

Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, has his own Monopoly board game. The Ozzy Osbourne Monopoly Board Game, "Back to the Beginning Edition," is designed for Ozzy fans and board…

Ozzy Osbourne Monopoly

Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, has his own Monopoly board game.

The Ozzy Osbourne Monopoly Board Game, "Back to the Beginning Edition," is designed for Ozzy fans and board game enthusiasts. This customized version of the classic game features.

If you love Ozzy, this is a perfect gift just in time for Christmas

The Ozzy Osbourne Monopoly Board Game, "Back to the Beginning Edition," is a unique collectible item designed for Ozzy fans and board game enthusiasts.

The Ghoulish Features

Custom Ozzy-Themed Design: A fully reimagined Monopoly experience with artwork and properties inspired by Ozzy's life, music, and legacy.

Album-Inspired Properties: "Blizzard of Ozz," "Bark at the Moon," and "No Rest for the Wicked" featured as properties.

6 Unique Collectible Tokens: Symbols, Gothic Throne, Electric Guitar, Microphone, Amplifier, Cross, and Bat, each representing a piece of Ozzy's legend.

Custom Money Set: Designed for true fans, the currency art celebrates every era of Ozzy's career.

Fate & Legacy Cards: Cards that mirror Ozzy's wild career, from "Tour Breakdown" to "Sharon Saves the Day," add an twist to the game.

Where Can I Get My Own Ozzy Monopoly?

The game is available on various online stores, with prices ranging from $29.95 to $49.99. Some stores offer free shipping or discounts for bulk purchases

How Old Is The Original Monopoly?

The first version, The Landlord's Game, was released in 1906, the first version of Monopoly was released by Parker Brothers in 1935.

Parker Brothers bought the rights to the game from Charles Darrow, who had adapted and created his own version during the Great Depression.  

How Many Themed Monopoly Games Are Out?

There are over 1,500 official versions of Monopoly with countless themed editions based on pop culture, cities, and brands, though the exact number is difficult to track due to ongoing releases.

Monoply Detroit, Simpsons, Elvis, The Godfather, 007 James Bond and many more.

Check out a complete list of Themed Monopoly versions by clicking this link: Monopoly Games

