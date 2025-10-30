Bon Jovi Says Farewell Tour Doesn’t Mean Goodbye

Bon Jovi is embarking on his Forever Tour in the coming months, but that doesn't mean he's done forever. Of course, the name of the trek, though has made some wonder if this is the end for the celebrated rocker. Plus, vocalist Jon Bon Jovi has been dealing with vocal issues over the past few years, so that's added to the talk that maybe this will be the band's final tour.

For those who want to see Bon Jovi rock for years to come, rest easy with the news that Jon says the band isn't going anywhere. Speaking with the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day show, he opened up about everything from this tour to the fears he faced when he thought he wouldn't be able to sing again.

Jon Bon Jovi's Vocal History

As a singer, nothing is worse than fearing losing one's voice. Jon had vocal cord surgery in 2022, and it was successful, but he still opened up and said that it was “disheartening” when he wasn't able to perform because of his vocal issues.

Jon also said that there's a reason he's going back on tour. “I’m not doing this for the applause, I’m not doing it for the money, I’m not doing it for the fame," he said on the show. "I’ve had enough of all of it. But I would like to feel that joy and the resonance, even if it were only one last time.”

However, the good news is that he says this will likely not be anywhere near his last time on the stage. “I don’t think this is anywhere near a farewell tour or anything like that,” he said, adding, “but if it were, you could trust that these few shows that I’ve announced are going to be joy filled because this gratitude, humility, opportunity to go out there and do it again is all heartfelt.”