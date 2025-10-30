Daylight Saving Time Truth Is Nothing Will Ever Change

In the US, Daylight Saving Time in 2025 starts on Sunday, March 9, and ends on Sunday, November 2. You "spring forward" one hour on March 9 and "fall back" one hour on November 2.

The Best example of how Ineffective Congress Is

Daylight Saving Time. Every year we all complain…

A couple of them say they’re considering a change… Nothing happens. Meanwhile, we go from sunshine and smiles to dark days and depression.

Despite calls to make daylight saving time a permanent fixture in Americans' day-to-day lives, the time will change only two days after Halloween. Then, our clocks "fall back" and we gain that coveted extra hour of sleep.

Why Do We Still Use Daylight Saving Time?

I was always told that (DST) originated as a wartime effort to save fuel and energy.

We still use Daylight Saving Time (DST) primarily to extend daylight into the evening during warmer months, which saves energy and promotes outdoor activities.

While the original energy-saving rationale is now debated and its impact is minimal, supporters also cite benefits like increased retail and recreational activity, potential for reduced traffic accidents, and overall lifestyle convenience. However, DST remains controversial due to its negative effects, such as sleep disruption and potential health risks.

Arguments for DST

Energy conservation: The historical idea was that more evening daylight would reduce the need for artificial lighting. However, modern energy use patterns have made this benefit debatable and possibly negligible.

Economic benefits: More daylight in the evening can encourage people to spend more time shopping and participating in outdoor activities, benefiting retailers and other businesses.

Public safety: Longer evenings with daylight may lead to a reduction in traffic accidents and crime, as there is more visibility during commuting hours.

Outdoor recreation: Extended daylight hours allow for more time for leisure and recreational activities after work and school.

Arguments Against DST

Sleep disruption: The time change can disrupt natural circadian rhythms, leading to negative health effects like an increase in heart attacks and other health problems.

Unclear energy savings: Research on modern energy savings is a mystery, with some studies suggesting it may even increase energy consumption due to the need for air conditioning in the late evenings.

Inconvenience: The time change can be a hassle for some people. It also negatively impacts certain sectors, such as the movies in theaters, which see fewer patrons when it's still light out during prime evening hours.

Face It, There Is Nothing We Can Do

The ritual of changing the clocks twice a year to get more daylight has been in place for more than 50 years. But debates in state legislatures and Congress show that there’s some interest in stopping the process.

At least 45 states have considered or passed legislation to shift to permanent daylight saving time or permanent standard time.