Huge Autograph Collection Sold for $72K – Including John Lennon Sketch

A huge autograph collection spanning more than seven decades has sold and it’s packed with rock-and-roll history. The unbelievably large collection was assembled by the late Dutch collector Jan van…

Donielle Flynn
GALLERY: John Lennon and Yoko Ono Through the Years This picture was used (among other) in an article about a huge autograph collection including a John Lennon autograph

Japanese-born artist Yoko Ono and her husband, singer and songwriter John Lennon (1940 – 1980) at Selfridges department store in London to autograph copies of Ono’s new book ‘Grapefruit’, 15th July 1971. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A huge autograph collection spanning more than seven decades has sold and it’s packed with rock-and-roll history. The unbelievably large collection was assembled by the late Dutch collector Jan van Bree. He began gathering signatures in 1957. The collection recently sold for £55,000 (roughly $72,000 USD) at auction... piece by piece.

How big is a 'Huge Autograph Collection'?

This treasure trove contains over 7,000 autographs. Collectors found an extraordinary gem: a purple-ink self-portrait drawn by John Lennon alongside Yoko Ono during their celebrated 1969 bed-in protest. That piece alone sold for around £6,500.

The huge autograph collection also contained handwritten correspondence from Albert Einstein. Signatures from the Supremes, Black Sabbath, world leaders, and 16th-century royalty were all included. Talk about a cross-section of culture, science and rock! And that's not all.

How It Began

“Without doubt the best autograph collection I have ever seen,” said Auctioneer Andrew Stowe of the auction house Auctioneum Ltd. Van Bree’s fascination began with a simple fan letter. He received a handwritten reply from Italian singer Beniamino Gigli in 1957 and went on writing to celebrities and public figures worldwide.

Underscoring the sale is the strength of memorabilia markets tied to music and cultural icons and this auction illustrates how even broader collections with rare items remain highly coveted.

"In the End, It Doesn't Even Matter"

It kinda sucks that Jan's lifelong collection just got broken up and a sold off. He amassed his huge autograph collection over a 67 year period only to have his family sell it off piece by piece. I'm not trying to speak poorly of the family. What do you do with 7,000 signed items? But man, what a bummer death is. In the end, your life work is most likely just stuff to be sold or even worse, tossed out.

Donielle Flynn
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
