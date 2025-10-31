Harry Houdini And A Michigan Halloween

On Halloween 1926, Harry Houdini died in Detroit at Grace Hospital from peritonitis, an infection from a ruptured appendix. He had collapsed after his final performance at the Garrick Theater and, despite having his appendix removed, the poison had already spread.

Grace Hospital In Detroit

Grace Hospital opened Dec. 7, 1888, and was located on Willis and John R streets.

Harry Houdini died of sepsis caused by appendicitis in Room 401 of Grace Hospital on Oct. 31, 1926

On Halloween. He was staying at the Statler Hotel for his performance at the Garrick Theatre. All three of these Detroit buildings have been demolished.

The William R. Hamilton Funeral Home on Cass Avenue, the only remaining link to the master magician.

The Punch That Did Harry In

Harry Houdini punched by a student, J. Gordon Whitehead, who wanted to test Houdini's ability to withstand blows to the stomach. The punch aggravated his appendicitis, which ultimately led to his death from peritonitis on October 31, 1926

Don Bell/ Getty Images The photo above is from The Man Who Killed Houdini by Don Bell Montreal, around 1950. J. Gordon Whitehead.

Taken to Grace Hospital, and doctors discovered his appendix had ruptured.

His appendix removed, and the infection had already spread, leading to his death from peritonitis on October 31, 1926.

What Were Houdini's Last Words?

Harry Houdini's last words, "I'm tired of fighting... guess this is going to get me". He whispered these words to his brother, Theo, shortly before he died on October 31, 1926, after a week in the hospital.

Not Even Houdini Could Escape Death

Houdini and Bess agreed that she would attempt to contact him for 10 years after his death.

For the next ten years, Bess held a séance on October 31st, Houdini's death anniversary, to communicate with him.