Watch Ozzy’s Grandson Bite the Head Off of a Bat

After being fired from Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne began a successful career of his own in 1979, releasing his first solo album, Blizzard of Ozz.

Kelly Osbourne recently shared a standout moment of rock-family legacy with her two-year old son, Sidney Wilson Jr. Watch Ozzy's grandson bite the head off of a stuffed bat. It's an unmistakable nod to his grandfather Ozzy Osbourne’s legendary bat-biting stunt. The video shows Sidney in skeleton pajamas and red cowboy boots, cracking up laughing while pulling the bat’s head free with his teeth. Kelly captions it: “Learned from the greatest, Papa!”.

Ozzy Bites

Ozzy’s infamous incident dates back to January 20, 1982, in Des Moines, Iowa, when he bit the head off what he thought was a rubber toy bat, but turned out to be real, leading to rabies shots and rock-n-roll history.

Fans React as They Watch Ozzy's Grandson Bite the Bat

Fans reacted with delight, pointing out how much Sidney resembles his grandpa, and celebrating the playful tribute. Comments ranged from “Little Ozzy in training” to “That’s the Osbourne legacy in one clip.”

With Ozzy’s passing in July 2025 at age 76, this clip feels especially poignant. It's a very Osbourne family way of honoring his wild legacy and celebrating Halloween, while reminding us that rock runs in the family. Ozzy approved.