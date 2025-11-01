ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Michigan Lottery: $5 Superstar Bonus instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN Listen to Big Jim’s House, November 17-21, for your…

Doug Warner
Superstar bonus

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Listen to Big Jim's House, November 17-21, for your chance to call in and win.

This month's feature is $5 Superstar Bonus instant tickets

You’ve won 10 – $5 “Superstar Bonus” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly and over $8 million in total prizes. With more chances to win $50 in the bonus on each ticket. $5 “Superstar Bonus” instant tickets from the Michigan lottery, it’s instant fun for everyone.

MiLottery_Vert_cmyk
Lottery
Doug WarnerWriter
Related Stories
A Christmas Story
ContestsWin tickets to see A Christmas Story, The Musical at The Fox Theatre – November 14-16!Ben Perez
Experience the Magic of Phil Collins — Win Tickets to In The Air Tonight: The Phil Collins Story!
ContestsExperience the Magic of Phil Collins — Win Tickets to In The Air Tonight: The Phil Collins Story!Ben Perez
Win Tickets to The Gilmour Project at the Royal Oak Music Theatre!
ContestsWin Tickets to The Gilmour Project at the Royal Oak Music Theatre!Ben Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect