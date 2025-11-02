Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Teaming Up for Vegas Nightmare Show

Shock-rock pioneer Alice Cooper has joined forces with illusionist Criss Angel for a once-in-a-lifetime Las Vegas event titled “Welcome to Our Nightmare.” Caesars describes it as a theatrical mash-up. It's a live rock and death-defying magic show set to light up the Strip in March 2026. Alice Cooper and Criss Angel are teaming up for two nights only... at least for now.

Details of the Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Show

The two-night limited engagement takes place at the Criss Angel Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7, 2026. The announcement on Alice Cooper's website, describes the show as the “Shock Rock Magic experience of a lifetime.” The show will combine Cooper’s signature hits, songs like “Poison,” “I’m 18,” “School’s Out,” and “You & Me” with Angel’s jaw-dropping illusions and theatrical staging.

Fans can expect a 90-minute spectacle featuring a full band, and mind-bending magic tricks. It's a clash of rock theatrics and Las Vegas showmanship. Alice Cooper’s built his career on guillotines, snakes and horror-movie theatrics. On the other hand you have Criss Angel, who has dominated the illusion-world with TV specials and his longstanding Vegas residency.

Tickets for Alice Cooper and Criss Angel's "Welcome to Our Nightmare" shows are available to the general public on Thursday, November 6 2025 at 1 p.m. EST. A special presale begins Tuesday, November 4 2025 at 1 p.m. EST. VIP “Nightmare Collectible” packages and backstage meet-and-greets will be available. You can get tickets through Ticketmaster.com/crissangel, or by calling (855) 234-7469.

A Perfectly Macabre Match-Up