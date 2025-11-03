AC/DC Live on the Power Up Tour is going to Notre Dame Stadium and WCSX has your tickets to the show!

It’s time to turn it up to eleven! 94.7 WCSX, Detroit’s Classic Rock Station, is giving you the chance to experience one of the greatest rock bands of all time — AC/DC — live on the Power Up Tour, with special guests The Pretty Reckless. The show hits Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, on Friday, September 4, 2026, and we’ve got your shot to be there when the amps fire up and the thunder rolls.

You can be one of a few lucky winners that take that few hour car ride to Notre Dame Stadium and see one of Rocks All Time Best bands!

You know the sound — that unmistakable guitar riff, that explosive energy, that pure rock attitude that only AC/DC delivers. Now imagine hearing “Back in Black,” “Highway to Hell,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” and new favorites from Power Up echoing across the stadium under the night sky. The lights, the volume, the crowd — this is the kind of concert you’ll talk about for years.

And WCSX is making it easy to get in on the action. All you have to do is Register To Win Below for your chance to score a pair of FREE tickets to see AC/DC live. Crank up the volume, grab your concert buddy, and get ready to join thousands of rock fans for an unforgettable night of high-voltage rock and roll.

Event Details:

Show: AC/DC – Power Up Tour

AC/DC – Power Up Tour Special Guest: The Pretty Reckless

The Pretty Reckless Date: Friday, September 4, 2026

Friday, September 4, 2026 Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana Tickets: On sale now at Ticketmaster

⚡ Register To Win Below and get ready to feel the power of AC/DC!