Chad Smith of The Red Hot Chili Peppers Plays with Michigan Marching Band

Michigan native, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is rekindling his Midwestern roots, both personally and musically, with a major gift to his home state. At a surprise…

Donielle Flynn
Drummer Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Allegiant Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Michigan native, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is rekindling his Midwestern roots, both personally and musically, with a major gift to his home state. At a surprise appearance at University of Michigan’s Band-O-Rama event, Smith announced the creation of the Curtis & Joan Smith Scholarship. Named in honor of his parents, the scholarship will provide financial support to incoming undergraduates enrolling in the University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre & Dance beginning in 2026.

Chad Smith's Michigan Connection

Chad Smith’s appearance at Hill Auditorium wasn’t just a photo-op. He jumped onstage and performed alongside the Michigan Marching Band, powering through the Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ hit “Can’t Stop” and joining the band in playing “The Victors,” Michigan's well known fight song. The performance underscored his strong Michigan roots. Chad Smith graduated from Lahser High School in Bloomfield Hills and played the local music scenes around Detroit before auditioning for The Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988.

Chad Smith Jams "Hail to the Victor"

Smith’s foundation initiative echoes an earlier scholarship he launched at the University of Minnesota (where his parents were alumni). Both scholarships seem to aim at removing barriers for aspiring musicians. The Michigan scholarship is explicitly need-based and targeted at students who demonstrate both financial need and a serious commitment to pursuing music.

During the announcement Chad said, “A lot of people say the Chili Peppers are a West Coast band. I get it. But the Minnesota connection is strong. The Michigan connection is strong.” His return to Ann Arbor and collaboration with the school’s marching band serves as a full-circle moment. Here's a local kid who made good giving back in the place where his musical journey began.

Chad Smith of The Red Hot Chili Peppers "Can't Stop"

Chad Smith is known as a top shelf drummer in one of the biggest rock bands in the world. The scholarships show another side: community leader. Michigan (and Minnesota) students now have a new chance to follow his beat and perhaps one day give back to their community as well. Kudos.

Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
