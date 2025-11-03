WCSX Rock 4 Tots Band Line Up Announced For 18th Year

REJOICE! Here is your 2025 WCSX Rock 4 Tots lineup and time slots. Tell a buddy, bring a friend. It's the "Most Magical, Musical Event of the Year!"

OMG! Just when you thought it couldn't get any better! 18th Annual Rock 4 Tots - No Child Without a Christmas

Rock 4 Tots Celebrates 18 Years!

The Rock 4 Tots with WCSX event will attract hundreds of musicians and music fans to Freddy’s Bar & Grill this December, resulting in thousands of dollars for Christmas toys to benefit the Clinton Township Goodfellows Club

Now in its 18th year, the two-day R4T show features mini-sets by some 50 bands playing from Saturday afternoon to late Sunday night, with only a five-minute break between acts. Audience members just need to bring a new, unwrapped toy or $5 for admission.

“The professionalism of the musicians, every one of them leaves their egos at the door, and the crowd sees it. And the crowd just loves the fast pace of the lineup changes,” said event coordinator Joe Evangelista.

Music from all types of Michigan bands, from acoustic to all-out melt-some-snow rock and roll.

Detroit's own Lou Fighters set to rock Saturday at 9:25 pm

New Things Coming This Year!

We’re excited to announce that sponsorship opportunities are now available!

If you or a business you know would like to get involved, please get in touch with Bobi-Jo Hubbard at Freddy’s Bar & Grill or reach out to one of the Rock-4-Tots Board Members tagged in this post.

Sponsorship deadline: November 21st

This is a fantastic opportunity for small businesses to get their logos in front of thousands of generous guests while supporting a great cause! Please share this post and tag others who might be interested!

Plus, we’ve got amazing prizes lined up this year!

“Barrow of Cheer” tickets are on sale now at Freddy’s Bar & Grill and Jack’s Pub on Gratiot in Clinton Township.

K & W Cycle is raffling off an ATV as well. Tickets will be on sale soon! More info to follow!

All proceeds benefit the Clinton Township Goodfellows organization — ensuring that no child goes without a Christmas.

Our Mission Every Year!

Every child should have something under the tree on Christmas morning.

The toy drive has raised in excess of $50,000, as well as tens of thousands of toys to be donated to the Clinton Township Goodfellows to be distributed to more than 500 children.

Rock-4-Tots collects new unwrapped toys, gift cards, and accepts cash donations. Throughout the event, there are 50/50 raffles and an array of raffle items available for auction. The collections donated to the Clinton Township Goodfellows’ No Child Without a Christmas campaign.

