Sammy Hagar and Jay Buchanan Raise $100,000 for Youth Music Programs at Fontana Gala

A split image of Sammy Hagar on the left and Jay Buchanan on the right.
Sammy Hagar and Jay Buchanan took the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at the Stage Red Fontana Youth Music Foundation's first gala. They raised $100,000 for music education programs that help local kids learn to play instruments and grow their talents.

The event took place at the Stage Red Theater in Fontana, California. Both performers played both covers and hits. They kicked things off with Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus" and wrapped up with Merle Haggard's "Are the Good Times Really Over." Hagar ripped through songs like "Red Voodoo," "Right Now," and his Van Halen hit "Finish What Ya Started." 

The two artists joined forces on Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" and dedicated it to their mothers. Hagar honored his late mother, while Buchanan's mother sat in the crowd that night.

Matt Ballantyne chairs the foundation's board and serves as Fontana's city manager. Tickets sold for $350 and $500, with sponsorships pushing the total higher, according to San Bernardino County Sun.

The Kaiser High School Marching Band will receive $15,000 for equipment. Two Fontana students will attend GRAMMY Camp in 2026 through the GRAMMY Museum Grants Program.

Hagar is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member who fronted Van Halen and Montrose during a career spanning over five decades. He has sold over 50 million albums worldwide.

Buchanan serves as frontman for Rival Sons, a GRAMMY-nominated band. Rival Sons has performed alongside Black Sabbath, Aerosmith, and The Rolling Stones. Buchanan will release his first solo album, Weapons Of Beauty, in January.

Both musicians grew up in Fontana. Buchanan sang in the FUSD Elementary School Honor Choir and the Fontana Middle School Madrigals before recording his first studio tracks at 16.

Hagar agreed to perform at the theater once a year for five years as part of the branding deal. His June 2024 performance sold out within minutes.

