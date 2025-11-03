You can Win tickets to the 2nd RUSH show August 28th!

The first show for RUSH sold out in record time, and due to overwhelming demand, they’ve added a second show at Little Caesars Arena on August 28, 2026 and 94.7 WCSX, Detroit’s Classic Rock Station, has your chance to be there!

This is more than a concert — it’s a celebration of one of the most influential rock bands of all time. From the driving pulse of “Tom Sawyer” to the epic storytelling of “2112,” RUSH has been the soundtrack to decades of classic rock fans’ lives. Their musicianship, precision, and power have inspired generations, and now, fans have one more chance to see these legends live in Detroit.

Picture the lights going down, the first notes ringing out, and a crowd of thousands singing along to every word. It’s that once-in-a-lifetime energy that only RUSH can bring. And you could be right in the middle of it — for free.

94.7 WCSX is giving you the chance to win a pair of FREE tickets to RUSH’s Fifty Something Tour at Little Caesars Arena August 28th. Whether you’ve been a fan since the early days or discovered them through their timeless classics, this is your moment to experience the magic live.

Event Details:

Show: RUSH – Fifty Something Tour

RUSH – Fifty Something Tour Date: Thursday, August 28, 2026

Thursday, August 28, 2026 Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Tickets: On sale now — first show sold out!

On sale now — first show sold out! Purchase tickets here!

Don’t miss the chance to witness a night packed with virtuosic musicianship, epic setlists, and that unmistakable RUSH sound echoing through Little Caesars Arena.

🎸 Register To Win Below for your chance to be part of it — because when RUSH takes the stage, every note is worth the wait.