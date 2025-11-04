Ace Frehley and a Devoted KISS Fan: Shooting for the Stars… Literally

A new Change.org petition is calling for Ace Frehley, the band’s original lead guitarist and “Spaceman,” to be named an honorary astronaut by NASA, recognizing his cosmic persona and influence on rock culture. This really does need to happen. It would be super cool on the part of NASA.

What the Petition Aims to Do

The petition, started by a fan named Kathryn, argues that Ace Frehley’s larger-than-life “Space Ace” character inspired generations of fans to look up, both musically and scientifically. Kathyrn writes that at the time of Ace's passing, “He was still only merely PLAYING the character of a Space Cadet. He NEVER got to be one for REAL” I don't disagree, but maybe we use "astronaut" rather than "Space Cadet" moving forward.

Within days, the petition has racked up thousands of signatures, boosted by shares from KISS fan pages and music forums. Supporters say it’s a light-hearted yet fitting tribute to one of rock’s most iconic figures.

Ace Frehley's Space Ace Legacy

Frehley first adopted the Spaceman image in the early ’70s, combining sci-fi visuals, silver-and-black costumes, and blazing guitar work to create a character that was out of this world. Ace was blending hard rock and cosmic theatrics long before space tourism was a reality. Ace's KISS person was inspired by his love of sci-fi and his interest in space travel. How fitting that he receive an honorary astronaut title?

NASA has yet to comment, but fans hope the campaign catches the agency’s attention. “If William Shatner can go to space, surely Ace Frehley deserves at least honorary astronaut wings,” joked one supporter.