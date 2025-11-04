ContestsConcerts + Events
Ace Frehley and a Devoted KISS Fan: Shooting for the Stars… Literally

A new Change.org petition is calling for Ace Frehley, the band’s original lead guitarist and “Spaceman,” to be named an honorary astronaut by NASA, recognizing his cosmic persona and influence…

Donielle Flynn
Ace Frehley of KISS: a man wearing a sunglasses and a black leather jacket. He has his arms folded with his right hand showing on his left arm.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 23: Musician Ace Frehley visits at SiriusXM Studios on March 23, 2016 in New York City.

Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

A new Change.org petition is calling for Ace Frehley, the band’s original lead guitarist and “Spaceman,” to be named an honorary astronaut by NASA, recognizing his cosmic persona and influence on rock culture. This really does need to happen. It would be super cool on the part of NASA.

What the Petition Aims to Do

The petition, started by a fan named Kathryn, argues that Ace Frehley’s larger-than-life “Space Ace” character inspired generations of fans to look up, both musically and scientifically. Kathyrn writes that at the time of Ace's passing, “He was still only merely PLAYING the character of a Space Cadet. He NEVER got to be one for REAL” I don't disagree, but maybe we use "astronaut" rather than "Space Cadet" moving forward.

Within days, the petition has racked up thousands of signatures, boosted by shares from KISS fan pages and music forums. Supporters say it’s a light-hearted yet fitting tribute to one of rock’s most iconic figures.

Ace Frehley's Space Ace Legacy

Frehley first adopted the Spaceman image in the early ’70s, combining sci-fi visuals, silver-and-black costumes, and blazing guitar work to create a character that was out of this world. Ace was blending hard rock and cosmic theatrics long before space tourism was a reality. Ace's KISS person was inspired by his love of sci-fi and his interest in space travel. How fitting that he receive an honorary astronaut title?

NASA has yet to comment, but fans hope the campaign catches the agency’s attention. “If William Shatner can go to space, surely Ace Frehley deserves at least honorary astronaut wings,” joked one supporter.

Check out this amazing interview clip with Ace's standout laugh as he explains his outfit. Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley look very uncomfortable.

Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
