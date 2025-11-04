ContestsConcerts + Events
Sting Unveils Roster of 2026 Tour Dates

Anne Erickson
Sting made a name for himself as the lead vocalist, main songwriter and bass player for the blockbuster rock band The Police from 1977 until the band broke up in the mid-1980s, but he's also celebrated for his rich solo work. Now, Sting has announced a new, 2026 leg of his Sting 3.0 tour, and the dates see him performing throughout the U.S. this spring.

The newly added Sting dates kick off on May 9 in Durant, Oklahoma, and include stops in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia and further until it wraps up with a May 25 gig in Richmond, Virginia. Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time, but members of the Sting fan club will have access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Nov. 4. For the full roster of tour dates and ticket information, head to Sting's official website.

Sting 3.0 Tour

For his 3.0 tour, Sting performs with guitarist and longtime collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. Sting also released a live album recorded on the 2025 leg of the tour was released in April. He's currently on the 2025 edition of the tour, too, and it runs through November 2025.

Sting is a rocker, but his musical style is unique. He blends pop, jazz, world music and other genres, Britannica notes, adding that, in 2014 Sting received a Kennedy Center Honor, "awarded by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to individuals who have made significant contributions to American culture through the performing arts, and in 2017 he was awarded the Polar Music Prize for lifetime achievement by the Royal Swedish Academy of Music."

He also knows how to write a hit. "In April 2019 the BMI announced that 'Every Breath You Take' had become it's most performed song hitting 15 million radio plays and replacing 'You've Lost That Loving Feeling' at the top spot," his official website notes.

