The Cure Concert Film Heads to Cinemas With 4K Remaster

The Cure will release a concert film of last year's performance at London's Troxy in cinemas worldwide on December 11. The film captures the 31-song set that celebrated the release of their album Songs Of A Lost World.

The performance happened on November 1, 2024, in front of 3,000 fans. More than one million people watched the livestream on YouTube.

The band played Songs Of A Lost World in full for the first and only time that night. They followed with tracks from 1980's Seventeen Seconds and an encore of hits spanning their career, as NME reported at the time.

The Cure: The Show Of A Lost World has been remixed, recut, and remastered in 4K. Director Nick Wickham handled the film, while Robert Smith created a new Dolby Atmos sound mix. Smith and Paul Corkett produced and mixed the recording.

Tickets for the cinema showings go on sale on November 20. A Blu-ray and DVD release will come out in late December.

The band formed in 1978 and has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. They headlined Glastonbury Festival four times and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Songs Of A Lost World marked the first new album from the group in 16 years. The band recorded 13 songs for a follow-up album at Rockfield Studios in March.

Smith said the group had another album that was "virtually finished" and a third record in the works around the time of the album release. He indicated reluctance to tour until at least one of those albums had been completed.