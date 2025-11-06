Screamin Scott’s Top Yacht Rock Favorites

If you have heard the term "Yacht Rock," you are in for a blast from the past of songs in the back of your mind.

What Is Yacht Rock?

"Yacht Rock" artists, Steely Dan, Michael McDonald, Toto, and Christopher Cross, became influential figures in what was once considered mainstream pop.

Yacht rock is a music genre that began in the mid-to-late 1970s and peaked in the early 1980s, characterized by smooth, polished soft rock with R&B and jazz influences.

A trailer for the documentary "Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary":

Time period: The genre is generally associated with music released between approximately 1976 and 1984.

Musical characteristics: It features high production values, smooth melodies, intricate musicianship, and a fusion of soft rock, jazz, and R&B. Common instruments include electric piano, smooth electric guitars, and brass.

Key artists: Steely Dan, Michael McDonald (of the Doobie Brothers), Toto, and Christopher Cross.

What are some iconic yacht rock anthems?

Some of the most iconic yacht rock anthems include:

"Sailing" by Christopher Cross: the quintessential yacht rock song, it features a dreamy, smooth melody that defines the genre.

WCSX scott randall Screamin Scott's cart is decorated, complete with pinapples

Screamin Scott's Favorite Yacht Rock Favorites

Hot Chocolate performing 'Every 1’s A Winner' on the German TV show 'Disco' in June 1978. Also, a lot of my favorites go back to days at the roller rink.

The band RAYDIO, before Ghostbusters, a funk and R&B vocal group formed in 1977 by Ray Parker Jr., with Vincent Bonham, Jerry Knight, and Arnell Carmichael.

Donald Fagen, singer and songwriter best known as the co-founder and lead singer of the band Steely Dan. He is also a successful solo artist who launched his career with the Grammy-nominated 1982 album, The Nightfly.

The Dire Straits song is called "Skateaway," from the 1980 album Making Movies. The song is about a female roller-skater, and it was also released as a single and music video on MTV.

Take a Little Rhythm" performed by Ali Thomson, not Al Stewart. Released in 1980, it is a well-known example of the soft rock or "Yacht Rock"