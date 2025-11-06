This Day in Rock History: November 6

Nov. 6 is an important day for rock fans, as we celebrate Aerosmith's and The Sex Pistols' first-ever shows. The Rolling Stones and Meat Loaf also had milestone career moments on this day. Keep reading to discover all the important moments from this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some famous industry names enjoyed big milestones on Nov. 6:

The Rolling Stones' song "Get Off of My Cloud" reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. It capitalized on the success of their previous single, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," and became a hit all over the world, reaching the top spot in the U.K., Germany, and Canada. 1993: Meat Loaf got his first No. 1 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)." It was the lead track from his Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell album and became an international success, reaching the top spot in over two dozen countries.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 6 is the anniversary of two historic performances, as we celebrate the last time the world got to hear Freddie Mercury's voice on a new studio album:

Aerosmith performed their first-ever show at the Nipmuc Regional High School in Mendon, Massachusetts. Guitarist Joe Perry's mother, who worked at another local school, helped organize this paid gig. 1975: The Sex Pistols made their live debut with a show at London's Saint Martin's School of Art. They opened for the band Bazooka Joe, and their entire set lasted only 10 minutes.

The Sex Pistols made their live debut with a show at London's Saint Martin's School of Art. They opened for the band Bazooka Joe, and their entire set lasted only 10 minutes. 1995: Queen's final album with Freddie Mercury was released posthumously via Parlophone in the U.K. and Hollywood Records in the U.S. The remaining three band members put it together by using vocal and piano parts that Mercury had recorded before passing away in 1991.