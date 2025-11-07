Def Leppard Share Heartfelt Hollywood Walk of Fame Recap

Def Leppard was honored with the 2,824th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 9, earning the honor in the category of "recording."

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Walk of Fame for the City of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the globally iconic star ceremonies for decades," notes the Hollywood Walk of Fame's official website. "Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural landmark since 1960."

At the time the honor was announced, Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said, "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Def Leppard to the Hollywood Walk of Fame We can’t wait to rock out with them as they receive their star! From their explosive anthems to their legendary live shows, Def Leppard has earned a permanent place not only in music history, but now on one of the most famous sidewalks in the world, added Martinez."

Def Leppard Honored in Hollywood

Well, the festivities came and went, and now, Def Leppard has shared a recap video of their special moment receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The recap, which is currently streaming on YouTube, features footage of the band members interacting with fans and talking about what getting a star means to them. It also includes a video segment of the honorary speech delivered by Jon Bon Jovi.

Next up, Def Leppard is getting ready to head to Las Vegas for their 2026 Las Vegas residency, which kicks off in February. The band will play their countless rock hits at the show, from "Pour Some Sugar on Me" to "Animal."