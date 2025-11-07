Megadeth to Cover Metallica’s ‘Ride The Lightning’ on Final Album, Closing Decades-Long Rivalry

Megadeth announced that their upcoming album will be their last. It will feature a cover of Metallica's "Ride The Lightning," a track Dave Mustaine co-wrote before his 1983 departure. The decision represents a shift from competition to tribute in one of thrash metal's most famous rivalries.

Mustaine revealed the cover honors his roots and where his career began. He co-wrote the song with James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and Cliff Burton before the group fired him. He said that covering "Ride The Lightning" was about reconnecting with his roots.

The rivalry began when the band dismissed Mustaine in 1983 due to problems related to substance abuse. Kirk Hammett replaced him as lead guitarist. Then, Mustaine created Megadeth to surpass his former bandmates in creativity and success.

Both groups rose to prominence as part of the Big Four of metal, alongside Slayer and Anthrax. While one band soared to mainstream stardom, the other carved out a dedicated following for technical prowess and biting lyrics.

Slayer guitarist Kerry King weighed in on the competition in a recent interview with Reigning TV. When asked to compare them, King expressed his preference for Hetfield over Mustaine. "I'm going to be brutally honest. Metallica has a singer. There you go. Sorry, Dave," he said on Reigning TV's YouTube channel.

The connection between the two acts has warmed over time. Mustaine appeared in a documentary, Some Kind of Monster, which laid bare the emotional scars left by his firing but also opened the door to dialogue. The two groups shared the stage during a series of concerts in 2010 and 2011, reminding audiences that their stories are intertwined despite years of tension.

Mustaine expressed a desire to reconnect with Hetfield. He acknowledged that time might have changed things, but suggested that room remains for camaraderie. He said that future collaboration or reconciliation is possible.