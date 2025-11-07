Rock Hall 2025: When to Watch and Who’s Playing

A dusk aerial view of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame/aerial agents)

In the old days, kids, we had literally no options to watch the Rock Hall induction other than paying a lot of money for a ticket and legend has it (#facts) that even artists who were being inducted were given two tickets and charged $10,000 per ticket after that. The Rock Hall 2025 offers a very different experience.

Rock Hall 2025 inductees and all their guests are given free tickets. Ticket prices range from $174 to $800 with VIP packages going up from there. To boot, you can watch the Rock Hall Induction live at home via streaming on Disney+.

How to Watch Rock Hall 2025

The 40th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 8, live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The best option is to watch Rock Hall 2025 live on Disney+ at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). A highlight special will air on ABC January 1st, 2026. The ceremony will also be available on Hulu January 2nd, 2026.

Rock Inductees

Musically, tomorrow’s ceremony is stacked for rock fans. Inductees include The White Stripes (Detroit’s own Jack White & Meg White), Soundgarden, along with old-schoolers, Bad Company, Warren Zevon, and Joe Cocker. Iggy Pop is also slated to appear as a performer/presenter, bringing Detroit attitude to the LA stage. Expect powerful tributes, live collaborations and surprise guest moments.

Soundgarden's super group performance is highly anticipated. Nancy Wilson of Heart, Mike McCready (drummer of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam), and Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains. These artists all have Seattle roots. This is a respectful and thought-out way to represent the legacy of Soundgarden at their induction.

The White Stripes has said nothing about their induction. Officially, no one knows if either member will show. Having said that, the biggest question is "Will Meg White show up for her Rock Hall 2025 induction?" I feel like this is an all-or-nothing scenario. Meg hasn't quietly lived her life in Detroit since The White Strips final appearance on Conan in 2009. I respect Meg's privacy, but what a boss move it would be to show up.

This is a tough one. Bad Company should have been inducted years ago, but the past is the past. Up until recently, Paul Rodgers had planned on coming to the induction. A couple of days ago, Rodgers released this statement, "My hope was to be at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and to perform for the fans, but at this time I have to prioritize my health. I have no problem singing, it's the stress of everything else. Thank you for understanding."

He also mentioned drummer, Simon Kirke: "Simon along with some outstanding musicians will be stepping in for me - guaranteed to rock." Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke are the two remaining members of Bad Company.

Both of these amazing artists are being inducted posthumously.