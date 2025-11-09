6 Rude Thanksgiving Behaviors You May Be Guilty Of

Not gonna lie... I'm guilty of a couple of these rude Thanksgiving behaviors. I never thought of some of these as rude until... hindsight. Then I had the "Oh Yeah!" moment of recalling a family member being less than pleased. Maybe they said something. Maybe they let actions speak louder than words by throwing a bit of shade.

Thanksgiving is a time for getting together with friends and family, but it doesn't mean everything in 100% smooth sailing. Being aware of these behaviors may help you have a smoother Thanksgiving and isn't that what we all want?

True Thanksgiving Tales of Rudeness

This isn't on the list, but this is also definitely a no-no. My co-worker told me his family drove Up North to his uncle's for Thanksgiving dinner on Friday (the day after Thanksgiving). The uncle had another Thanksgiving dinner the day before and so gave them all the leftovers. And they drove up help him with work on his house! After they finished the work, they ended up going to McDonald's.

A friend of my sister always shows up for gatherings with her own Tupperware. She doesn't like to cook, so she eats and takes some home. I would not personally show up with my own Tupperware (even with family) unless I was explicitly told to bring my containers and expect to take home leftovers, but that's just me.

Etiquette experts have weighed in to give some of their top rude Thanksgiving behaviors. Chance are good you may be guilty of one or more of these behaviors. If you are guilty, I'm here to tell you, you're not alone.

Rude Thanksgiving Behaviors You May Be Guilty Of

Bringing Dishes That Require Cooking

GUILTY. In my defense, it was green bean casserole. I use fresh green beans and I like for them to be cooked, but still maintain that bright green color. My sister was hosting Thanksgiving and I brought the casserole uncooked. She never said anything to me, but I think she was annoyed. Hindsight being 20/20, I get it. There's only so much room in the oven. Ultimately, I paid the price. My casserole ended up being undercooked and I was disappointed.

Not RSVP-ing

#VALID If you took the time to get dressed and travel there, the least you can do is tell them you're coming. To be clear, RSVP at least a week ahead of time. If someone is nice enough to invite you over for Thanksgiving, you should be nice enough to let them know how many people to plan for when shopping and figuring out seating.

Starting Tense Conversations

Unfortunately, Thanksgiving is REALLY soon after the elections. Everyone has a right to their opinions, but remember the uncomfortable Thanksgiving of 2016? How about 2020? 2024? Noticing a pattern? Politics can be bad for your appetite and family bonding. So can any other tense subjects within the family. You're there to share a meal and create good memories. Leave your baggage at home or make excuses for not being there and do your own thing. To be clear, the experts didn't say that, I'm just suggesting it based off of my own experiences.

Only Talking to People You Know

Sigh. I'm guilty of this one too. If I don't get introduced to an unfamiliar face, I may be known to bypass them in the moment. I can't recall a Thanksgiving gathering where I didn't know everyone, but it's never a bad idea to introduce yourself in most any social setting.

Showing Up Empty-Handed

Listen. I am not the best cook, so sometimes, I cook nothing. #GUILTY My sister is a really good cook. It can be intimidating. Also, sometimes my work schedule doesn't allow me time for food prep. I'm usually in charge of pretzels and hummus.

Assuming You Can Take Leftovers