Soundgarden’s Rock Hall Induction and Moment of Closure

Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City; Kim Thayil attends the Soundgarden: Live From The Artists At The Wiltern at The Wiltern on June 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California; Ben Shepherd of Soundgarden performs at The Wiltern Theater on February 16, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

It was a night of emotion and celebration as Soundgarden' 's Rock Hall induction took place in Los Angeles on November 10th.

Soundgarden's Rock Hall Induction

The moment was charged from the start. Jim Carrey, a longtime fan and friend of the band, delivered a passionate and offbeat induction speech, balancing humor with heartfelt appreciation for the group’s musical legacy. “They didn’t just play loud. They made the darkness sing,” Carrey said to cheers from the crowd. Then came the music.

"Rusty Cage"

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, who toured with Soundgarden on their final run, tore through a blistering performance of “Rusty Cage.” A set many fans are calling one of the night’s highlights... including this one. Momsen was solid fire. The surviving members, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron, joined Momsen for the song, with Thayil later calling the moment “a beautiful collision of energy and emotion.”

"Black Hole Sun"

After the high-octane blast of “Rusty Cage,” came a stunning rendition of “Black Hole Sun.” Soundgarden was joined by Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains) and Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) on guitar, with Brandi Carlile and Taylor Momsen trading vocals in an unbelievable duet that brought the entire theater to its feet.

As Thayil’s guitar solo soared, the crowd cheered through tears, knowing how much of Chris Cornell’s soul lived in that song. When the band hit the final chorus together, Momsen, Carlile, Cantrell, and McCready locked in around Soundgarden’s rhythm section. I felt like I was back in the 90's when this was all new and no one knew how big it would get. Seeing all of these people performing for the sheer joy that it brings them was a moment to remember.

"Fell on Black Days"

The finale brought the house down, but in the most unassuming way possible. Toni Cornell introduced the number quietly, saying, “This one meant a lot to my dad and it means a lot to us tonight.” Her delivery echoed the warmth yet melancholy emotion of her father’s voice. Nancy Wilson of Heart gave a perfect guitar accompaniment to Toni's vocals.

Soundgarden's Acceptance Speech Highlights

When Soundgarden took the stage to accept their long-awaited induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron balanced gratitude, emotion, and a deep sense of gratitude in their remarks.

I thought it was very cool they they has their original bassist, Hiro Yamamoto with them and let him speak first. Yamamoto was a founding member of Soundgarden in 1984. He formed part of the band's core songwriting trio alongside Cornell and Thayil, but he left the band in 1989.

Kim Thayil spoke next, thanking the band’s “family of fans who’ve stayed with us through every weird time signature and feedback storm.” He reflected on the group’s early days in Seattle: “We were just a bunch of kids trying to make a sound that felt alive. The fact that it still resonates today, that’s the real reward.” Thayil also acknowledged the loss of Chris Cornell, saying his presence “still hums in every note we play.” Kim's emotion was evident and genuine. It's a moment of Soundgarden' Rock Hall Induction I won't forget.

Ben Shepherd, visibly emotional, followed saying, “This isn’t closure, it’s connection. Chris is part of every one of us, and every one of you who ever sang along.” He went on to thank the band’s families, crews, and fans “for keeping the flame burning when we couldn’t.”

Matt Cameron closed with humor and humility, quipping, “I guess this means our parents were wrong. Drummers can get into the Hall of Fame.” Then, turning serious, he added: “Soundgarden was built on friendship, noise, and trust. We’re grateful to still be part of this giant, beautiful mess called rock and roll.”

Standing O for Soundgarden's Rock Hall Induction